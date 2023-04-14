An investigation into an incident at Fox Chapel Middle School is continuing and a teacher has been removed from student contact, School Superintendent John Stratton said in a letter released April 13.
Conflicting information from the school district and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has caused worry and confusion for parents, who have taken to social media and demanded action.
Numerous parents came forward during the public comment portion of the Hernando School Board meeting on April 11 to take the board to task over the incident.
Several parents said that a teacher made a threat on March 24 and they were worried about the safety of their children in light of the teacher’s alleged behavior. Parents were upset because they said the principal told them the teacher was cleared to return to the classroom.
In a press release, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation revealed “that no criminal offense(s) occurred; therefore, no arrest(s) could be made. Further, deputies found that the individual did not, at that moment, meet the required criteria for involuntary commitment under the Baker Act. In an abundance of caution, the HCSO petitioned the court for a temporary Risk Protection Order (RPO). The order was granted immediately. The individual cooperated with law enforcement and immediately turned over all firearms. Subsequently, a permanent RPO was granted by the judge. The order will expire in one year.”
Florida’s Baker Act allows a person to be committed to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if they display certain violent or suicidal signs of mental illness. The act allows time for a mental health evaluation to be performed and to de-escalate a crisis.
Message to parents
A message from the school sent to parents said, in part, “While the teacher in question did make a comment to colleagues that was concerning, school and district staff followed protocol in conducting a full investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, staff and law enforcement determined the comment was not an imminent threat to the campus but was instead an expression of frustration at student behavior shared privately to colleagues.”
The April 13 letter said that the district is continuing to investigate “and require further involvement by mental health experts. As part of our investigation, we will take a hard look at all the actions that were taken on that day, and in the days following the incident, and determine if any steps were missed.”
Several parents at the School Board meeting said the school is a “mess,” while one parent said her understanding was that the teacher in question was “amazing.”
Another parent said the teacher might be great, but the fact was that the teacher made a threat, and said he was pulling his child from the school. The parent said he also had called the governor, and asked for an investigation at a higher level.
“I need you to trust,” Stratton said at the meeting, but some people laughed and one parent said the district had “covered it up.”
