Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 67F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 67F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.