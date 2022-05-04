On May 10, the Tarpon Springs High School Leadership Conservatory for the Arts will host a Macy’s Spring Benefit concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall in the Margarete Heye Great Room.
Three of the Conservatory’s nationally recognized performance ensembles will perform: TSLCA Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. under the directorship of Kevin Ford. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $35 at tarponspringsband.ludus.com.
TSLCA has been selected as one of 10 bands to march in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.
To donate to the TSLCA program, contact Duggan Cooley at Pinellas Community Foundation.
