The Hernando School District accepted $40,797.76 in donations and grant awards by the Hernando County Education Foundation during the school board’s April 27 regular meeting.
A $150 non-school board donation made by Mike and Linda Prescott was matched with $150 by the Rotary Club of Spring Hill to support HCEF’s Take Stock in Children Program. The program gets involved with students starting in middle school by offering college scholarships and volunteer mentors to at-risk students from low-income families.
HCEF partnered with the Hernando Sun for its Meeting Our World Changers Program, which promotes the Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year winners. It also allows a business to donate $100 to support a toy of their choice with a $100 donation for supplies to a classroom. Three teachers have been adopted so far: Colleen Fail of Spring Hill Elementary was adopted by Skintastic Med Spa, Vanessa Sufficool at F.W. Springstead High School was adopted by Florida Garage Door Pros, and Nicole Rundell at Challenger K-8 was adopted by Divinity Med Spa.
An in-kind donation of supplies was awarded in the amount of $47.76 for the academic services. Parent Academy was awarded $100 for support supplies needed for Eastside Elementary School’s inaugural community walk and cookout. Parent Academy also received $500 from Simply Healthcare to help with supplies needed for its program.
Central High School received an in-kind donation of 125 composition notebooks for its swap process, which amounted to $150. The Educational Theatre Foundation awarded Central High School’s theatre program a thespian relief grant in the form of $1,000 to help the program recover from the negative impacts of COVID-19.
SunTech received an in-kind donation valued at $2,500 from Wegmann Automotive. The donation were wheel weights needed in the automotive program at the technical school.
Stacy Hartwell submitted a grant for $7,000 on behalf of the school district to support 13 elementary schools and 241 teachers who implement the Florida Sunshine State Reader 3 through 5 program and the Reader Junior JRK through 2 program. These programs encourage young students to read independently to improve their reading fluency and comprehension.
A grant for $10,000 was awarded to Chocachatti Elementary School to support a state-of-the-art preschool that will prepare students for kindergarten by exposing children to hands-on learning by subjects of literacy, math, social studies and economics.
Dr. Brian Dahmer with Family Chiropractic Center for Wellness donated $19,200 to Nature Coast Technical High School so the school could purchase a new LED scoreboard for its football field.
