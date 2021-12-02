HUDSON – When students from Fivay High School’s Senior Business Club reached out to Twice But Nice Thrift Store for help to attend a three-day business seminar in March, the Kurpiels felt it was their duty to show their support.
The brother-and-sister team behind Twice But Nice Thrift Store in Hudson, Stan and Jolanta Kurpiel, agreed to pay for the students’ hotel accommodations in Orlando, but more than that, will host a Christmas party fundraiser to help them raise more money for the trip.
The fundraiser is a two-day event scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. The Fivay students are currently selling raffle tickets each weekend at the thrift store, 12374 U.S. Highway 19, Hudson, and the raffle drawings will be at 3:30 p.m. on each day of the fundraiser. The raffle prizes featured include hoverboards, Razor scooters, rip sticks and other great prizes. Food will be offered for sale at 2 p.m. each day.
“We know what the struggle for them is like, and it’s not for us to benefit,” Jolanta Kurpiel said. “It’s for them to attend a Business Leaders of America trip. I’m excited to help these kids out, for them to know they have support.”
The students will be volunteering their time to help with the event, which is a good way to teach them the importance of supporting your community, Jolanta said.
The Kurpiels’ goal is to help the students raise $5,000 to cover their trip expenses. About 20 students are planning to attend the business seminar in Orlando and each student needs about $300 to cover hotel stay, food, and travel. Raffle tickets are available at $5 for 10 tickets or $10 for 20 tickets. Meal tickets are available for $5 per person. All of the proceeds raised will go toward the students.
Twice But Nice Thrift Store opened its doors on Sept. 19 and offers gently used items. The Kurpiels are passionate about getting involved with the community. Jolanta said she and her brother volunteered to help the homeless and single mothers last year, and since then, they expanded their mission to help anyone in need by giving back as much as they can.
For more information, call 727-710-6118 or search for Twice But Nice Thrift Store on Facebook.
