The Glen Lakes community has plenty of retirees, and a lot of veterans who want to help fellow Americans who have served in the armed forces.
Richard Keane, who served in the Air Force, is a project manager and sales consultant for the Glen Lakes Veterans and Friends Association. He, Ronald Ford and others are trying to set up a website where veterans and local businesses can come together in a discount program to help each other grow and prosper.
That’s their main effort now, Ford said.
“By our count, in Citrus and Hernando counties, we may be approaching 50,000 veterans,” he said. “When you get the small mom-and-pops, or even the larger mom-and-pops, no one knows how to find them.”
The site will give businesses access to those veterans who have a lot purchasing power, Ford said.
This would help the local economy and the veterans looking for a good deal.
They’re organizing events, such as an April 6 birthday celebration for a 100-year-old World War II veteran, Roger A. Howard. Howard served with the 78th Infantry Division in Germany, Keane said.
Howard was not able to attend due to illness, but his wife, Beverly, and son, Don, were there.
A location in the Glen Lakes development has been given over for a veterans memorial, with flags from all the military services as well as an American flag and the POW flag.
It’s been a labor of love, Keane said, and the group is trying to get a light redirected so it will illuminate the American flag at night.
One of their programs has been to teach veterans with PTSD to play golf, Ford said.
“We finished our third class and they’re all elated and it’s helping them,” he said. “In one case, a wife approached us and said, ‘You saved his life.’”
