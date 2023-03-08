HOLIDAY — The Community Resources Fair, a public service provided by the South Holiday Branch Library, returned to the newly remodeled building Feb. 25, and will be held there from 10 a.m. to noon the last Saturday of every month. While the library was closed, the event was held sporadically at the Centennial Branch Library and St. Vincent de Paul Church in Holiday.
The event is intended to be a “one-stop shop” to keep everyone in the community up to date on available services, branch manager Kim Nordon-Parks told the Suncoast News. Outside, members of the public can meet with vendors, who may change from month to month, and get information about health, food, housing and other services they may be unaware of. Inside the building, technology and assistance are provided to those who need to fill out forms or access information online.
Organizations including as Metropolitan Ministries, BayCare Kids, the Family Healthcare Foundation, Premier Community Healthcare, BayCare Behavioral Health, Florida Health Pasco County and Faith Community Nursing-BayCare were on hand Feb. 24 to explain their services, pass out information (and free child booster seats) and help people assess their needs.
The Resources Fair program is funded by provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the Institute of Museum and Library Science, which in Florida is administered by the Dept. of State’s Division of Library and Information Sciences.
For more information, visit pascolibraries.org or call 727-834-3331.
