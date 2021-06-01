BROOKSVILLE — With the official start of hurricane season just behind us, the vital question is, are we prepared?
In a partnership event with Feeding Tampa Bay, nonprofit organization Mid Florida Community Services Inc. along with Duke Energy and the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County offered food packages and hurricane preparation kits to residents May 26.
Duke Energy brought 40 weather radios to hand out to drivers and DOH-Hernando loaded cars with their 40 hurricane preparation kits. Inside those kits were a crank flashlight, waterproof packaging for legal documents, a visibility blanket, food rations, safety goggles, work gloves, poncho, matches, hygiene kit, tube tent, pen and paper, first-aid kit, and toilet paper.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority during a storm and we wanted to ensure that those that are less fortunate have the tools to be able to meet their hurricane needs,” said Dorothy Pernu, government and community relations manager with Duke Energy. Pernu added that residents can visit www.duke-energy.com/stormtips to learn about additional items that would be beneficial to have during a storm, as well as important resources one might need to know.
The weather radios Duke Energy provided could be charged in one of three ways: hand crank, solar, or plugged in with a USB cord. Representatives of Duke Energy will spend the next few weeks distributing weather radios throughout the state. These radios are recommended as a tool to stay informed before, during, and after a storm.
For 53 years, MFCS has offered a variety of programs, such as family self-sufficiency, emergency and support services, early head start and head start, and senior services, among many others. One such program, the weatherization assistance program, aims to help reduce the energy burden for low-income families, seniors, and disabled people by doing energy work in their homes. Residents can make a big impact in their energy bill just by paying attention to their air sealing, weather stripping, doors and windows, and insulation in their house, according to MFCS weatherization director Karen Schulz.
“It makes a huge difference in their electric bills,” Schulz said. “A lot of the people we help are on one income or disability income or a senior getting their Social Security.”
When it comes to hurricanes, Schulz said she mostly sees roofing and flooding as a major problem for residents after a storm. As her department largely assists with energy efficiency, Schulz said they can sometimes come out for stains on the ceiling after a roof has been fixed or for other minor issues.
Already, the National Hurricane Center forecasts a 60% chance of an above-average season, according to Erin Thomas, Emergency Management coordinator. Thomas added that this is the seventh straight year in which there has been a named storm in the Atlantic basin before the official start of hurricane season.
“The National Hurricane Center has started issuing tropical weather outlooks two weeks earlier than they normally do,” Thomas said. “In 2020, we saw the most named storms on the record with 30 named storms, so much so that we went deep into two alphabets. A change for 2021 is there will no longer be using the Greek alphabet when we run out of English names. They’ve identified a backup list to alleviate some of the confusion, which takes away from the warning message.” For more information on programs and services offered by MFCS, visit www.mfcs.us.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.