Community mourns Hernando firefighter David Hackett, who died of COVID-19

BROOKSVILLE — Driver Engineer David Hackett, 44, who served Hernando County for 19 years in its Fire & Emergency Services Department, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, from COVID-19, according to a news release.
Hackett entered the department in 2002 and was promoted to Driver Engineer in 2013. He was serving at Fire Station 14, the department said, and had dedicated his life to his family and the fire service, following in the footsteps of his father, Dennis Hackett, a retired district chief from Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services.
Hackett leaves behind his loving wife of 12 years, Julie, and two sons, Jacob, 11, and Nicholas, 8.
“Please keep his wife and children, as well the rest of his family, friends, and members of the fire service, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the release said.
Funeral service information will be released as soon as arrangements are finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.