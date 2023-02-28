People drummed in a circle, boogied to a youth band, created their own T-shirts, learned about community organizations, chowed down on chicken and ribs with “soul food” sides and generally enjoyed mingling outdoors on a beautiful day while celebrating Black History Month on Feb. 18. The Black History Festival was hosted by the African American Club of Pasco County at its headquarters, the former Booker T. Washington School on Pine Hill Road in Port Richey.
Black History Month has its origins in “Negro History Week,” a 1915 creation of historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland, founders of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. Over the years, city governments began recognizing the week, which morphed into a month that every president has recognized since Gerald R. Ford declared society should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
The African American Club is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 by a group of professional and retired Black men to support families and nurture young people of all ethnicities and help them navigate challenges; to, according to its statements, focus “on cultural, social, ethical, educational and creative interests and to seek ways to give back to the Pasco County community through volunteer work and to provide positive adult role models for our youth through membership and business-community sponsored programs and events.”
Among its programs and events are a youth band (no prior musical knowledge needed), a voter registration drive, health fairs, historical cultural tours, veterans’ recognition, celebrations such as the Feb. 18 one for Black History Month as well as Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth, and six scholarships.
The club is located in the former Booker T. Washington School at 6105 Pine Hill Road in Port Richey. For more information, visit aacpasco.fl.org or facebook.com/AfricanAmericanClubOfPascoFlorida, email aacofpasco@yahoo.com, or call 727-849-5582.
