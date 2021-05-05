NEW PORT RICHEY — When life gives you lemons, transform that sour tartness into some creamy gelato and pop it into a nice, craft-brewed lager or Hefeweizen.
Sounds a lot better than the usual finish to that old proverb, no?
At least that’s the approach George Stacy and Michelle Sorensen have taken with their new business venture.
This two-plus year story begins in December 2018 with the married couple entering into a lease agreement with the city of New Port Richey to rent out the old post office building at 6345 Grand Blvd. The three-year lease contained a buy option after one year. The couple acted on that clause and became the owner of the property and 9,000-plus-square-foot building that had already been converted into office space for its cybersecurity telecommunications business, StacyTech.
Then came life’s lemons — COVID-19.
Offices everywhere emptied, with employees working from home or being laid off. This happened mere months prior to Stacy and Sorensen purchasing the building that looks out onto Sims Park. StacyTech’s 17-20 employees were no longer coming to work and the facility, as an office, was stripped of its usefulness and no one knew when that would change.
“We scaled it down and then we were like, “OK, now what are we going to do with the building?” Stacy said, recalling the early moments of the pandemic and shutdown.
Stacy and Sorensen were able to rent out a portion of the building to Journey Church, which they belong to. The rest of the space, however? Demand for office space during a pandemic is virtually nonexistent, Stacy said.
“When COVID hit it just killed everything, so we had to come up with a new concept,” he said. “Then boom.”
That aha moment is soon to be known as The Commons on Grand. It’s a concept unlike any other in the Pasco County area but one that’s been growing in popularity. The finished product will be similar to Tampa’s Armature Works, but on a smaller scale.
Finishing touches — both physical and conceptual — continue, but New Port Richey’s newest attraction will contain a brewery, ice cream shop, brick oven pizzeria and full bar.
The brewery, Infusion Brewing Co., is moving to downtown New Port Richey from Trinity. The ice cream shop, Cotee River Creamery and Desserts, will be owned and operated by Stacy and Sorensen. The Commons on Grand website depicts the pizzeria and bar as The Urban Oak Brick Oven and The Post Bar and Patio, though naming options and other details are still being finalized.
“Every week it’s been evolving into something kind of different or new until we get everything nailed down,” Stacy said.
The facility’s open concept is being fine-tuned as well, Stacy said, but he and Sorensen envision patrons getting a beer from Infusion and heading for pizza or ice cream, or perhaps sitting for pizza, ordering an ice cream and having it delivered.
“We’re working with the (point of sale) companies right now to be able to punch it in and then have the order come up in the creamery and then have somebody be able to deliver it to them,” Stacy said. “That’s the ultimate. We’d love to be able to tie them all together.”
He means that literally.
“We’re going to be doing beerlatos,” Stacy said. If a patron to Infusion sees a tasty beer-ice cream combo, Stacy wants to deliver it directly to them.
Adding to the attractiveness of The Commons on Grand will be the space’s 4,000-square-foot patio being constructed on Grand Boulevard, facing out to scenic Sims Park and Orange Lake. The Central on Orange Lake and its new apartments will be visible to the east and the renovated and soon-to-be-open historic Hacienda Hotel sits off to the west.
There’s no hard date for when doors open, Stacy said, and it may come in phases. He’s optimistic, though, that Cotee River Creamery and Desserts and Infusion will be ready to operate within the next 6-8 weeks. Negotiations with potential pizzeria and bar investors are ongoing, but Stacy said it could still be up and running within 10-12 weeks.
While The Commons on Grand has yet to serve its first patrons, Stacy said he and Sorensen are already looking beyond grand openings.
“There’s another phase — we plan on going up,” Stacy said. A second level could contain anything from more restaurants or entertainment options to apartment space, he said, basing thoughts of expansion on interest levels in the location and concept.
“We’re just getting more and more calls to be in that area,” Stacy said. “That’s why we bought downtown.”
