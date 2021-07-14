Hernando commissioners on July 6 heard from County Administrator Jeffrey Rogers about his spending plan for the fast-growing county.
The proposed budget of $603,672,011 is an 11.8% increase over the fiscal year 2021 adopted budget. Funding from the CARES Act ($33,837,544) and the American Recovery Act ($18,833,344) accounts for 41.2% of the increase, Rogers wrote in his letter to commissioners.
Without those funds, the budget has an increase of 6.9%. The extra funds allowed General Fund reserves to be increased to 25%, exceeding the current county commission policy of 18.5%. Those reserves are $30.2 million.
Commission chairman John Allocco said near the end of the workshop that he was in favor of possibly increasing the reserve requirement above 18%.
“Thirty and 35 would not be out of the question,” County Commissioner Steve Champion said.
Allocco said, “Right now, the number that we’re hearing statewide is closer to 23%.”
Deputy County Administrator Tobey Phillips said it might be closer to 25%, and Allocco said he agreed with that figure.
Champion said he thought the commission should just set the level at 25%.
Allocco said they could increase the reserve requirement in stages toward 25%.
This budget completely funds the requests of the county’s constitutional officers, he said.
Rogers has allowed for expansion of code enforcement operations, adding a new code officer position to allow targeted sweeps and proactive correction of code and ordinance violations.
There are several financial impacts to consider, including a 2.5% increase for the Florida Retirement System; 3.5% salary increases for all employees; a 5% increase on two of the health plans, and county funding is requested at 1.5% to minimize impact on employees.
The budget recommends 12 new positions, including six in the general fund, two in public works and one each in airport, utilities, building division and EMS.
Rogers noted that county growth in residential and development is rapid, with a taxable value increase of $522,891,660. There are numerous subdivisions being built and several more planned, as well as much commercial construction in the works.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he wondered if the assumption of a growth in certified value of 5.24% was low, based on his experience with the real estate market in the county.
“We’ll go with his number, but I think it’s pretty conservative in my opinion,” he said.
Champion said he was glad to see the amount that was going into reserves.
“Taxable value has jumped over 30% since 2017,” he said. “It’s still a low number. It’s probably like 50% or 70%. This is unsustainable in the future, so I’m glad to see 25% reserves. Put more money in the bank. It’s not going to be like this forever.”
The Transportation Trust Fund is an area of concern because its fund balance has been falling and cannot sustain itself without changes. Rogers recommended a .10 millage rate increase to provide the necessary funding.
He also is recommending a cut in the general fund millage rate to 7.5412. The total millage rate would thus remain the same at 9.4844. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of property value.
Phillips took the commissioners through the budget line-by-line, and commissioners expressed some caution despite the positive financial news.
A big concern was the increase in the minimum wage, though there are only a few county workers who will see the $1-an-hour hike because of the increase. However, the increases this year’s and next year’s $1 an hour will affect county contractors, and they will pass on those higher costs to the county.
Contractual pay increases are coming for county employees, Rogers said.
A big concern was the amount of outside money flowing into the county’s coffers. Federal cash from the COVID and economic recovery funds help the county, the but board chairman said that money can’t be counted on forever.
“Let’s hope not for the sake of our children and grandchildren,” he said of more federal funding, and Champion agreed.
“There’s a perfect storm coming,” he said, with the cost of government going up. “When the tap is shut off and there’s no free money coming, the whole economy’s going to collapse. That’s why it’s important to have big reserves.”
The budgets for the following constitutional officers are:
• Clerk of Court & Comptroller: $5,874,504, a 9.7% increase
• Sheriff: $63,184,858, a 7.25% increase
• Property Appraiser: $2,714,728, a 4.4% increase
• Supervisor of Elections: $1,999,833, a 25.8% increase
• Tax Collector: $3,331,500, a 6.9% increase
• Judicial Services: $17,250,155, a 90.2% increase due mainly to court improvements
• Board of County Commissioners: $3,033,024, a 9.5% increase
• County Attorney: $1,151,830, a 9.9% increase
The next budget meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.