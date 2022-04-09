Commission to vote Tuesday on Pinehurst rezoning

SPRING HILL – The County Commission on Tuesday, April 12, will hear the case for and against rezoning a piece of wooded property near the entrance to Spring Hill at Commercial Way and Spring Hill Drive.
Residents of the nearby community, some of whom own property that abuts the land in question, have been organizing and fighting the rezoning effort that would turn the 11-acre tract into a strip of convenience stores, including a gas station, a fast-food outlet with drive through and stores.
In an email to commissioners, Forrest Bennett said the tract should remain untouched.
“The idea of granting FIVE VARIANCES (emphasis in original) and waivers of rules designed to protect communities, traffic flow and other important considerations, is ludicrous,” he wrote. “Five variances including the horrible precedent of waiving the frontage road when every other business on US 19 must have one for obvious reasons, the idea of reducing buffers to residential homes from disruptive business uses, is proof that this project absolutely does not fit on this parcel. It was never configured by the Deltona Corporation to be anything but a community wide, property value enhancing landscape buffer at the entrance to Spring Hill. Period.”
The Hernando County Commission will meet starting at 9 a.m. but the item, H-21-67, is M7 and a public hearing tentatively scheduled for after 12:30 p.m. When the commission gets to an item that’s low in the agenda depends on the length of public comment, the amount of commission and staff response to public comment, and how quickly other matters higher up in the agenda are dealt with.
