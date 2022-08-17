BROOKSVILLE – Residents of two communities sent messages to the county commission Aug. 9, and it came through loud and clear.
On a new cell tower at a synagogue in a residential community: No.
On a townhome development south of Bourassa Boulevard, north of the Woodland Waters development and west of the proposed Lake Hideaway community: Absolutely not.
The cell tower plans were denied on a 4-0 vote, while the townhome development was postponed on a 4-0 vote to Oct. 11 so the developer and county staff could make changes to easements and handle other matters.
Commissioner Wayne Dukes was absent.
Towering opposition
Residents of the area around the Temple Beth David Jewish Center at Linden Drive and Antelope Street in Spring Hill filled the commission chambers to protest the changes for the new cell tower, which would be 160 feet tall and located two-tenths of a mile from an older cell tower.
Some members of the congregation spoke in favor of the tower, which would be on a wooded piece of the temple’s property and protected by gates. Access for monthly maintenance, a representative of T-Mobile said, would be via a road to be built toward the site from Feather Street, and the traffic impact would be minimal.
The area had to be rezoned as a “Public Service Facility Overlay District for Communication Tower,” a common device used to put such towers in residential communities.
The builder would have to obey a list of rules regarding visibility of the tower in the surrounding area and setbacks from the neighbors.
County Attorney Jon Jouben said there are state and federal rules that pre-empt the commission from considering some arguments against the towers, including supposed dangers of radio-frequency radiation, favoring one provider over another and saying the area doesn’t deserve wireless service.
“It’s not a rezoning, but it’s a public service overlay district. We’re not changing the zoning. The applicant has to meet our rules to grant it,” he said.
Residents said in opposition that the applicants for the tower don’t live in the community, and that the natural beauty of the area would be disturbed. Not only that, commercial properties are nearby on which the tower could be built.
Steve Hutchinson, a representative of the proposed tower’s builder, said he looked at commercial properties in the area and a county water plant, but none would allow the tower. The synagogue said yes, he said.
John Kuehne, an RF manager for T-Mobile, said the new tower was needed to improve capacity and service, and the other tower – which T-Mobile does not own – is obsolete and cannot support the equipment needed for 4G and 5G service.
“We currently have congestion on the site,” Kuehne said.
The old tower design cannot be changed, said James Johnston of Shutts & Bowen, the representative for the applicant, Vertical Bridge. Vertical Bridge would own and maintain the tower, he said, and T-Mobile would be the anchor tenant.
“There are towers in residential areas all over the place,” Johnston said. “If you kept them out of residential areas, you wouldn’t have them.”
“That doesn’t mean we have to like them,” Commissioner Beth Narverud said.
Johnston said the reason for the increased need for the tower is that residents are using cellphones and data. Microwave ovens and baby monitors also put out RF energy, he added.
No one was persuaded by the talk of safety. “How many times have things been said to be safe and then they harm us and our children?” Narverud asked to applause, also asking why we have to keep adding to the RF radiation in our lives.
“That’s why you need all the permitting,” Johnston said. “We have to meet those rules.”
County Commission Chairman Steve Champion asked for a show of hands from the audience on who was against the tower and who was for it. The result was 20 for and five against.
Marlene Shaw of Temple Beth David said the land originally was deeded to the temple by the Deltona Corp. It has been incorporated since 1974 and at the location since 1986.
Shaw said when the opportunity to have the tower presented itself, they knew cellphone service was “spotty” in the area and didn’t want it to be a nuisance.
“We didn’t want to create an eyesore,” she said. “It will be in a wooded area and camouflaged.”
A long line of residents spoke, mentioning the health and safety fears, the possibility of unintended consequences and concerns about traffic and gopher tortoises.
Danielle Lawrence said those towers would affect her because of the 5G transmitters.
Service may be “spotty,” she added, but it’s not like people are forced to have cellphones or Wi-Fi; it’s a choice. “Wi-Fi service or cellphone service is more of a privilege than it is a right,” she said.
Her husband is a veteran, and his PTSD, anxiety and depression will be affected, Lawrence said.
After Johnston addressed the residents’ concerns, commissioners discussed the matter and finally Champion said he felt the tower wasn’t compatible with the surrounding area, and a motion to deny was approved 5-0.
No townhomes ever
Don Lacey and Cliff Manuel of Coastal Engineering are used to tough crowds, so the standing-room-only one that packed the commission chambers for their items rarely faze them, it seems.
The rezoning attempt for the 240-unit townhome development near Woodland Waters brought out many community members, all in opposition. Champion asked for a show of hands, and no one was in favor; he and the other commissioners took their cue from that.
“A multifamily project doesn’t match the area,” Champion said to applause. “If this were acre lots, these people would not be here now,” and he questioned why staff was bringing this matter to the commission.
Planning Administrator Michelle Miller said the townhomes were an allowable use since the recently approved and nearby Lake Hideaway development has small lots and villas.
“I can tell you right now, I’m not going to vote for this,” Champion said to loud cheers and applause.
Lacey and Manuel made their presentations, and residents came forward to talk about overdevelopment and overpopulation in the area, and that they moved to Hernando County to get away from small lots and the hustle and bustle of daily life in their previous locations.
Other issues included traffic, a loss of privacy from two-story buildings having a view into people’s yards, crime, loss of peace and quiet, and the use of roads.
“We’re not opposed to development but that if there’s high-density development that changes the neighborhood and makes us worried,” said Woodland Waters resident Dave Pritchett.
Robert Goodwin, also of Woodland Waters, said he left Long Island in New York because it was so overpopulated, and came to Hernando because it was called “the Nature Coast.” He said he wanted to know what it would be called 10 years from now if growth continues.
Commissioner John Allocco raised concerns over the density of eight units per acre and indicated that it was just too dense for the area.
There is a market for nice townhomes, he said, just not on that piece of land.
The vote was 4-0 to postpone the item.
Commission notes
Although she was listed on the agenda as “Acting Planning Administrator” Michelle Miller, she has the job without the “Acting.” Champion congratulated her as she began her first presentation. “I know you’re going to do a good job at it,” he said. “You all have to be nice to me on my first day,” she said. Allocco joined in the laughter, adding, “Now you can start making enemies.”
In other business, the commission approved, 4-0, rezoning a tract of land on the south side of Cortez Boulevard, west of Frisco Road, for 110 single-family homes.
Commented
