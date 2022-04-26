BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Commission fired a new shot in its war of words with the School Board on Tuesday, April 26, when it voted 5-0 to delay a decision on putting the extension of the half-cent sales tax for schools on the Nov. 8 ballot.
County Attorney Jon Jouben was directed to do research and come back with a report.
Commissioner John Allocco protested having to vote on the item because the tax won’t expire for two years, and he felt he was being forced to vote on the tax. He said he wanted the item deferred to the next meeting, pending Jouben’s ruling.
“I can’t see it now, three years in advance,” he said of the tax extension.
The sales tax was approved in 2015 to pay for capital outlay projects. The School Board said waiting until the next general election in 2024 to vote on the tax would be too close to the expiration of the sales surtax in 2025. If voters approved, the surtax would take effect again on Jan. 1, 2026, and continue for 10 years.
The County Commission and the School Board have been at odds over a variety of issues related to public health measures including masking and vaccinations, school bus service issues, parental pickup and dropoff around the schools, and accusations of teaching critical race theory.
Commission Chairman Steve Champion has made no secret of his desire to see the entire school board replaced, starting with the primary Aug. 23 elections, contending that the members are liberals and out of step with the political currents in Hernando County.
Champion has vocally opposed the schools’ half-cent and its 1 mill taxes, and has been calling for voters to reject the extension of the half-cent sales tax. At the meeting, he said that if it wasn’t legally required, the vote to extend the tax could be pushed to 2024.
Commissioner Beth Narverud agreed with Allocco, noting that the tax doesn’t sunset until 2025, so why vote to renew it now? “It doesn’t seem like it’s a necessity at this point,” she said.
School Superintendent John Stratton defended the School Board’s early renewal effort, saying that the district needs to be able to plan for several years ahead because of the maintenance needs of the school district, which he said is responsible for 536 buildings.
Some projects such as an HVAC replacement project at Hernando High School are spread over multiple years, so the district needs to know it’s going to have the sales tax revenue of $13 million to $15 million per year or cancel long-term contracts.
“This is about deferred maintenance,” Stratton said. “And we’re using it to pay expenses.”
Dennis Alfonso, the School Board’s legal counsel, defended the early request.
“There is a statute that authorizes the district to make that decision,” he said. “The commission does not have the opportunity to say it’s better.”
After the commission’s business had been concluded, Champion resumed his attacks on the School Board, saying that while it might be spending the extra tax money well and on things that are needed, he said that he believed this was just the beginning of the board asking for more money from the taxpayers.
“They’re not going to be happy with the half-cent; they’re not going to be happy with the 1 mill; they’re going to want more impact fees; it’s never-ending, and I hope the public is paying attention to this,” Champion said. “I hope they’re paying attention to the election, I hope we all do a good job of exposing these people of what they are in the school board.”
Allocco added, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for these to come up before they’re ready to expire,” noting, ”You can plan in both directions, but you don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few years.”
Champion said the board wants it on this ballot because they want to put the 1 mill on the next ballot.
“You know what? They have every intention of going after the 1 mill in 2024,” he said.
Allocco said he’s hoping there’s a law change to prevent something like this.
“We’re probably going to get stuck with having to put this on, but in the end I hope there’s a law change that stops it,” he said. “There’s got to be a state law change when it comes to this.”
Champion said the public has seen what the School Board is capable of.
“The people aren’t stupid this time; they’re paying attention,” he said. “Don’t be surprised if the whole thing fails. And they probably could have got that passed in 2024, because you know when it comes to capital and schools and things like that, people are soft like that.”
The public would be OK with the half-cent if it was spent right, and Champion admitted that the money from the sales tax is being spent right, for the most part, but “everything else combined is giving me a bad taste in my mouth.”
This story will be updated.
