BROOKSVILLE – There’s been a notable rush of home builders coming up to Hernando County from Pasco County, seeking to escape higher impact fees.
They already have several thousand homes approved and are planning thousands more, drawn to Hernando County’s relatively low impact fees for schools, transportation, recreation and other needs.
The growth is coming despite warnings about inflation, interest rates and home insurance costs, County Commission Chairman John Allocco said at an Aug. 8 meeting. It’s often said that 1,000 people are moving to Florida daily, he noted, and the county is not prepared for the influx of school students and adults seeking homes and recreation.
For those reasons, the commission voted 3-2 to fund a study to determine if it can legally justify raising school impact fees in one fell swoop, as opposed to spreading such increases over a four-year period.
A presentation on possible increases in such fees generated the most heat during a three-hour discussion.
Jim Lipsey, manager of planning, design and construction for the school district, introduced Chris Wilson of the C.J. Wilson law firm, who gave a presentation on the low fees and their impact.
Right now, the impact fees for a single-family home total $5,832. Fees for educational facilities make up the bulk of the total, at $3,176.
However, Wilson said an August 2022 study showed Hernando supported an impact fee more than double that amount: $8,764.
The commission has proposed an increase of $122, to $3,298. By statute, a rate of $4,764 could be adopted, representing an increase of $1,588, or 50%.
The government must ensure the “fee is proportional to the need for additional capital facilities and impact generated by new residential construction.”
It also is supposed to make sure there’s room in the schools for any anticipated additional students.
Each impact fee can be adjusted up to 50%, or up to 100% in “extraordinary circumstances,” over four years, Wilson said.
An argument currently could be made for extraordinary circumstances, he said, considering how low the rate has been, higher costs and inflation.
A low impact fee creates a windfall opportunity for developers, Wilson said, and leads to “an even greater shortage of school capacity.”
A schools-impact fee of about $8,700 would be proportional to the impact of a single new home, he added.
Lipsey presented scenarios showing the effect of the current low impact fees. Without an increase, the district will have to consider cutting back on capital spending, he said.
“Once the proposed minimal increase in the impact fee is adopted — if that’s what you guys do — it’s going to be set for four years, and so you’re setting us on a long-term path with that decision,” Wilson said.
Commissioner Brian Hawkins asked what impact fees are being used for now. Lipsey said the money is being used for classroom expansions at Winding Waters K-8 and other elementary schools.
“That is depleting the available balance for the impact fee fund,” he said. “It’s not just sitting there idle. We are using it when we amass enough to be able to carry out a construction project.”
School Superintendent John Stratton said the district is not using impact fee money to “bond” projects. There are master plans for adding 10 to 20 classrooms at a time, and that’s how officials are coping with growth, he said.
Some local builders on Aug. 8 said the combined effect of higher interest rates and impact fees could damage or destroy their businesses and leave the field open for national builders.
Mary Mazzuco of Royal Coachman Homes the economy is “tanking” and questioned why the county would increase impact fees when people can’t afford to buy new homes.
“You have an economy that’s ready to crash,” Mazzuco said.
Commissioner Steve Champion said he did not favor a fee increase in the first year without a tax decrease and would vote against it.
When the vote to do an impact fees study came in, it had commissioners Champion and Jerry Campbell dissenting.
“The board voted to fund a study to determine if exceptional circumstances exist — pursuant to the parameters of the statute — to justify raising the impact fees in one fell swoop, as opposed to a four-year period,” County Attorney Jon Jouben said.
Any future decision to raise the fees would have to muster at least a 4-1 majority vote, Jouben said.
In other action
After the discussion of the impact fees, Allocco left the meeting and Narverud took the gavel as acting board chair.
The board voted 4-0 to approve a master plan revision but require a buffer wall for a property at County Line Road and Anderson Snow Road to add two lots to a commercial property to be developed there. Possible development includes a plan for two fast-food outlets, including a McDonald’s, with drive-thrus near two residential lots not yet developed.
Also approved 4-0 was a motion to discontinue use of the Flamingo smartcard on TheBus and a resolution proclaiming August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month.
