BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County homeowners soon will be getting their Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices in the mail and might notice that the proposed maximum millage rate is the same as last year.
That’s not good news, said County Commissioner Steve Champion, because rising property values mean property taxes could go up 11.64%.
The millage rate for the general fund was 6.9912 in 2022-23; the rate for County Health was 0.1102; the Transportation Trust was 0.8091, for a total of 7.9105.
Added to that are two Municipal Service Taxing Units, EMS at 0.9100 and Stormwater at 0.1139, for a total of 1.0239.
The proposed total millage rate last year was 8.9344, the proposed rate for this year.
But that’s not holding the line on taxes, Champion argued. The rolled-back millage rate is.
The rollback rate is the amount of property taxes needed to collect the exact same amount of tax revenue as the previous year, and going to the rollback rate for all items would result in a total millage of 8.0033.
Champion called for a general fund millage rate of 6.7500.
“There should be some kind of cut, in my opinion,” he said. The motion did not receive a second.
The other commissioners said they understood Champion’s frustration, but that the county has needs that must be met, with a higher population and greater demand for roads, recreation, law enforcement and emergency medical services.
“I’m in favor of sticking with what we have now,” said Commissioner Brian Hawkins. “I want to look at it more seriously next year.”
Commission Chairman John Allocco said that unlike in the past recession, people are living in the houses in the county and they need services.
“Everything we’re going to do will cost more,” he said.
Looking at history, Champion argued, they’ve never reduced millage even when the economy was down, and said he’s heard from people who are leaving Florida because they can’t afford to live in the state anymore while transplants from New York and California are displacing “the real Floridians.”
All the increases are hurting people on a fixed income, he said.
“The population of Hernando County has recently surpassed 200,000,” said Jeff Rogers, Hernando County administrator. “The current year has seen the county make progress on and accomplish long term visions and needs for the county, while also moving forward on planning for the future of the county. With growth occurring at a significant rate, there is a demand for increased services for the citizens, from availability of recreation areas, animal shelter space, landfill space, water supply, and other areas. The budget presented was focused on meeting the needs of the citizens and to accommodate the growth in Hernando County.”
The county has two more budget meetings and could cut the millage rate, but then would have to cut the budget again.
The final vote on the maximum millage rate was 4-1, with Champion dissenting.
The first public hearing on the budget will be at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Big talk on Tiny Homes
The Tiny Homes movement is for some people living a simpler life in a smaller space and for younger people having an affordable first place to live on their own.
When government gets involved, with its zoning laws and land use regulations, nothing is that simple, though.
Planning Administrator Michelle Miller guided commissioners through a presentation on possible ways to welcome Tiny Homes into the county. A proposed plan would bring developments of Tiny Homes — houses of 400 square feet or less — onto lots in mobile home communities.
What makes sense, Miller said, is to create a new zoning category for Tiny Homes with the abbreviation PDP-TH (Planned Development Project-Tiny Homes). She drew a laugh when she noted that the original designation was PDP-THC (Planned Development Project-Tiny Homes Community) until staff realized that “THC” had another connotation.
The presentation triggered a long discussion of prefabricated homes, homes on wheels, homes that can be wheeled to a site and then dropped on a foundation, sewer (or septic) and electrical hookups, lot sizes, the width of streets, parking, porches and green space.
Miller showed some designs for Tiny Home communities, which would range from four to 12 homes around a common green, she said.
Other issues raised included storage for personal goods, whether outside the unit, under a carport or in a communal storage area, and safety during tropical weather. Josh Hofstedt, who is trying to bring Tiny Homes to the area, said that the homes could be tied down but in general people living in such communities would have to evacuate, just as they have to in RV parks.
Champion noted that every restriction would drive the price higher until the cost of developing the land passes a half-million dollars, and then finally the homes wouldn’t be affordable at all.
The pricing would go up with each stipulation, Commissioner Beth Narverud noted.
Hofstedt said they have to consider alternative methods to create the homes that are safe so people can have a place to live, and the challenge is to figure out how to make it affordable.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said affordable housing is a huge opportunity in Florida and the nation, and ways need to be found to eliminate the red tape while maintaining a successful community.
The next step, Miller said, is to compile the commissioners’ comments to figure out the best way to go forward.
Purple Heart veterans honored
Retired Army Col. Dale Fair thanked the commissioners for their proclamation declaring Aug. 7, 2023, as Purple Heart Day.
“You sacrificed quite a bit for us,” Champion said, and thanked Fair for his service.
America is a great nation, Campbell said, because of the men and women who have served and sacrificed for the country.
In other action
• The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve naming the portion of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and State Road 50/50A as Rush Limbaugh Way for the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.
• Oscar Paul had given a presentation before the Brooksville City Council on National Community Renaissance’s plans for a rental development called Hibiscus Pointe. The city council turned down his request for $20,000 but the County Commission vote 5-0 to approve the money, so the application can move forward.
• A request from Summit Villas Senior LLLP for $340,000 from the State Housing Initiatives Program funding passed 4-1, with Champion dissenting. He contended that the site already has buildings on it and is in a “troubled” part of Brooksville, so why not do a bigger project elsewhere? “It’s an irresponsible way to use taxpayer money,” he said. Joe Chambers, representing Summit Villas, said he’s worked in worse areas and has worked with housing authorities on redeveloping troubled assets. There’s a need in the county, Chambers said, and his company will be doubling the density.
