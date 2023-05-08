BROOKSVILLE — As the population of Hernando County has gone past the 200,000 mark, members of the Hernando County Commission have had to focus on the county’s infrastructure needs.
The effort to pass a half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation failed in the last election cycle, but some members think prospects might be better in the 2024 cycle, which will include a presidential election that tends to increase voter turnout.
Still, the Hernando County School District’s half-cent will be up for renewal, as will its added one mill, and that could have a negative impact on the county’s efforts.
All members agreed that something has to be done because of the county’s growth and road congestion; the question is what.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said he favored trying again for the half-cent if it had unanimous support from the commission and it could be communicated effectively to the citizens.
“I personally am in favor of moving forward with a half-cent sales tax,” he said. “I know we talked about potentially doing a partnership with the school board. After considering that for a time, I think we’re better off — I would still explore that and look at the pros and cons of it — but I think, personally, we’re better off doing it on our own.”
He said he preferred a consumption tax, given what he called a “broken” property tax system, and noted that Hernando is one of the few counties in the state that’s not at 7% on sales tax.
Commissioner Steve Champion said they’d have to be creative. Last time, the sales tax failed, he said, but without a good plan it won’t work.
“That half-cent should have passed last time if we would have communicated it right. It’s not like we didn’t try,” he said. “We better do something different, that’s all I’m saying.”
Commissioner Beth Narverud said she favored a sales tax, but limited to specific projects.
Road congestion is a problem, Narverud said, and they have to do something.
“We’re growing and we have to find a way to support the growth that’s coming in,” she said. “I don’t think we can ever get ahead of it, but I think we at least have to try not to fall further behind.”
But Commission Chairman John Allocco said he’s not in favor of a sales tax this year.
“We had this referendum a year ago. It was overwhelmingly voted down,” he said. “I would much rather wait for the community to come to us and say, ‘We want this.’”
And maybe they could get some businesses in the county and some major professional organizations so there’s skin in the game instead of it just coming from the commission, he said.
“The community has to be behind it,” he said. They weren’t behind it, Allocco said.
Everyone knows vegetables are good for you, he said, but give people a choice and they’ll take candy. In effect, they tried to offer vegetables in the last election cycle with the sales tax, and “they didn’t want it.”
Commissioner Brian Hawkins said the last referendum had a lot working against it.
Infrastructure is a broad net, he said, and it could include recreation, schools, law enforcement, the environment and economic development.
It’s important what the language is and that there’s support from the community, he said, noting that they don’t have to reinvent the wheel because a lot of counties have succeeded in doing this.
Look at their best practices and having someone who’s respected to lead the way is key, he said. They need other organizations to get behind this.
“To really move Hernando County forward in a big way we need funding mechanisms,” Campbell said. “I think this is the fairest way to enact those funding mechanisms. Now, if the community says no, so be it; we all live with it.”
Hawkins said that with all the referendums for the schools coming up for renewal in 2024 and the failure of the county’s half-cent on voters’ minds, the question is if they go for bonds this time, and that might be the best option.
Still, more debate is needed, he said.
While Champion said he believed that the current situation with the schools means defeat for the renewals, Campbell said the schools — and the county — would be in real trouble if they lost that funding.
“I’m here because I love Hernando County,” Campbell said. “I want what’s best for Hernando County.”
Whatever decision is made, he added, it’s something they all have to support.
“If we can all get behind it, then I’m definitely in favor of it,” he said.
With the school board’s current controversy, it might be best to avoid “hitching our wagon to theirs,” Campbell noted.
Champion concluded that the entire panel has to agree to the sales tax hike.
“I think it should be such a great idea that we all agree to it, and in this case, we should all agree to it if we’re going to put it on the ballot,” he said.
A goodbye
It was the last meeting for Tobey Phillips, who is leaving the position of deputy county administrator for a new position in The Villages.
“To this board, I thoroughly enjoyed working with all of you,” Phillips said. “We’ve had great conversations and I hope that this dialogue continues because it does help the administrator and deputy being able to work as a team.”
The county’s 900-person workforce is amazing, she said, and makes everyone look good.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said Human Resources is working on finding a new person for the job, and that Phillips did a great job for the county, and helped him be a better administrator.
Public Works Director Scott Herring will have the job on an interim basis pending the hiring of a new deputy county administrator.
Allocco asked if Phillips when she’s trading her car in for a golf cart.
“There’s not pooled vehicles over there,” she said. “There’s pooled golf carts.”
In other action
• Rogers gave an update on ongoing items. Despite the vehement opposition of some residents during public comment, the Preserve plan is moving forward with county staff in talks with Swiftmud about land leases for “Mermaid Lakes” for the board’s future consideration; and Tiny Homes is to go through Planning & Zoning soon.
• The board requested an ordinance on plantings in buffers, in response to public comment from Sterling Hill residents. Staff is working on it, Aaron Pool said.
• The board approved a grant for $200,000 for an infield infrastructure development plan for the airport; and a grant for $123,200 for a “multi-hog sweeper” to sweep and vacuum the ramps and taxiways of loose gravel. The county can get attachments for high-pressure washing and lawn mowing, said Airport Manager Steve Miller.
• The board approved changing the intersection of Shoal Line Boulevard and Osowaw Boulevard from yield signs to stop signs, with rumble strips to be installed soon.
• After nearly an hour of debate, the commission voted 5-0 to approve a variance petition for a Hernando Beach homeowner who wanted a setback variance for a deck over the objection of a neighbor. A mistake by the county in 2021 approved construction plans despite rules over setbacks. It was approved even though it didn’t meet zoning rules, Rogers said.
