BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County.
Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost $174.8 million in projects for fiscal year 2023 and looks ahead to spending $306 million through fiscal 2027.
Of that amount, $39 million is unfunded, though.
While the list of projects went on for pages and pages, Brady hit the high points for the commissioners, pointing out projects such as the Dennis Wilfong Center for Success, for which the county got a $6.1 million grant for its part of the infrastructure, and including the tax collector annex, Eastside Roadway improvements, replacing the Jenkins Creek Fishing Pier, the Anderson Snow Splash Park and new lights for the Delta Woods Park tennis courts.
Other projects include the controversial parking expansion in Hernando Beach, the dredging for Pine Island and multi-laning Barclay Road from Powell Road to Lucky Lane.
Some projects with partial funding at present include the widening of Anderson Snow Road at Corporate Boulevard, which needs $5 million of the $7 million project cost, and the long-awaited signalization of the Linden Road-County Line Road intersection.
At the budget meeting later that day, however, the Pine Island and Splash Pad projects were cut.
Utilities were a big part of the plans, with almost $63 million in wastewater, solid waste, recycling and fleet replacements in the works.
Roads are a major problem, especially around the schools, and County Commission Chairman Steve Champion made it clear that he doesn’t really want to do much for the schools and their road situation until a new and more “cooperative” school board is in place after the elections, provided incumbents Kay Hatch and Susan Duval lose their races and the newcomers have a 3-2 majority.
Commissioner Beth Narverud pointed out that when the schools were built, the state funded “courtesy busing” for students within two miles of schools; without it, parents are dropping their children off and picking them up at the schools, causing the traffic jams.
“Parents are dropping off students because of bus overcrowding,” she said. “You can’t really blame it on the school board. You have to try to be proactive. These decisions are made up in Tallahassee.”
But Champion and commissioners Jeff Holcomb and John Allocco remained adamant that the current board must change.
“When we get the right people on the school board, then we can help the school board,” Champion said.
Election review
Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson said the turnout for the primary election was just 25.8%, and citizens cast 37,880 ballots. Most voted by mail, and Anderson said her office mailed 43,000 ballots and got back 19,638. At 29 locations, 14,389 people voted on the day of the election and 3,680 people voted early.
“We had a good election day,” she said, and thanked Narverud and County Attorney Jon Jouben for their work.
Narverud, who was on the canvassing board, said she found the elections office staff professional and dedicated to following the many rules governing the election and the handling of ballots. It was all transparent, she added, and people could come to the office and watch what was happening.
She added that the people who are always complaining about the elections office didn’t show up to watch the office at work. “That would take away their talking points,” she said.
Champion asked about security procedures, and Anderson said every ballot case was audited, and all of them were accurate.
Remember, Anderson said, Election Day is Nov. 8, the last day to register to vote is Oct. 8, early voting is from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5 at five locations and the last day to vote by mail is Nov. 5. Results are unofficial until Nov. 18, she said.
Allocco asked that if someone requested a vote-by-mail ballot but didn’t vote, could they call the office and cancel the request?
Anderson said they could.
In other action:
Commissioners voted 5-0 to award a three-year contract to Sunrise Consulting Group for lobbying services. Allocco said he was concerned because Sunrise worked with the School Board, and he wanted to make sure the consultants were working for the county.
Impact fees came up again, with Champion expressing concern about the current board committing the next board – with two new members – to the higher rates. The final decision was to move forward with public workshops but wait until December or January for the vote.
A vote to withdraw the county from the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority passed 5-0, cutting $30,000 from the budget.
A petition to rezone a section of land from agricultural to Planned Development Project (Single Family) for 68 homes on Powell Road near Chocachatti Elementary School triggered a long debate on crowding on Powell Road and whether a traffic study had been done at the right time. “It’s probably one of the worst sections in the county,” Champion said. There would only be one access to the development the way the project was presented. Some neighbors said they had moved to the area recently to get away from more crowded areas in the region and were frustrated by the noise from the nearby schools. Commissioner Wayne Dukes made a motion to approve the rezoning with turn lanes and a notice to prospective homeowners that they’d be living near schools that might be noisy. The motion passed 3-2.
