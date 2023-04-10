BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Commission on March 28 voted 3-2 to approve spending $45,490 to compensate American Aviation for moving a fire hydrant at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, but only after a long debate about the future plans for the airport and the actions of the company.
The original reimbursement agreement had been rejected because there were not three bids for the work. The cost was cut from $51,539. Commissioner Beth Narverud said she had gone to the airport and knew that the hydrant had already been moved once for American Aviation.
“Why are we doing this for some and not for others?” she asked. County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he discussed extending the fire hydrant line and a consultant currently is discussing the infrastructure in the airport. There are concerns about where the extension would go, and if it would have to be moved again. Ultimately, they might have to move it and guess where the new development would be at the airport.
Commissioner Steve Champion brought up issues involving American Aviation’s operation, perceived monopoly, beneficial treatment in leases and high aviation fuel prices, and said he’d vote no.
“It’s just craziness that we just keep giving and giving and giving to this for-profit business, and he doesn’t even live in this county,” he said.
Champion said he was going to vote no, but the others could vote as they wanted.
A representative of American Aviation said the company has built three of four hangars and has started the other one, and the building will be up by the fall.
The last airport manager agreed with the hydrant deal, he said.
Narverud said that it’s a situation similar to the one with the Hernando Beach Marine Group: Someone made an agreement without authorization.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said that he respected and understood Champion’s views, but this was an airport infrastructure project that will benefit both the county and American Aviation.
Commissioner Brian Hawkins said the new bids fulfilled all the changes he requested, and he supported the measure.
Commission Chairman John Allocco voted to approve, so it passed with Narverud and Champion dissenting.
Mermaid mania
Narverud told Tourism Development Manager Tammy Heon that she thought the mermaid program was “awesome,” and that people are talking about them.
“It’s been an amazing project,” Heon said. “We made a lot of friends, learned a lot of things and we have a waiting list for the next batch.”
Said Champion, “I was so impressed that I told Natalie (Kahler, head of Brooksville Matters) that I want one.” He was skeptical at first, he admitted. “I thought it was going to be some cheesy thing, and I looked at and said, ‘This thing is actually pretty nice.’” He might even want more than one, but he wants a mermaid in red, white and blue.
Heon assured Champion that he’s on the list for the next mermaids, and customization of the artwork will be allowed.
The next round might roll out around May, she said.
Heon said she wanted to add to the marketing budget and is in the third year of revenues exceeding budget, and wanted to spend some of the money that’s built up. Revenues come from the 5% tourism development tax on transient lodging for six months or less.
Among the projects she wants to move on are marketing programs, add technology and do some “destination enhancement.”
It’s about “reaching the right customer with the right message at the right time,” she said.
Heon said she wanted authorization to spend $238,052 for the special projects.
The commission voted 5-0 to approve.
Government buildings
Commissioners approved a rezoning petition from the County Commission to establish a public service overlay for a government building and educational facility on a site south of Rhanbuoy Road, east of Burnside Parkway and north of Forest Oaks Boulevard, about 3,000 feet east of Commercial Way.
One resident spoke in public comment and expressed concern about pedestrian access and said she started a petition because of more homeless people in the area and possible dangers to students who wait at a school bus stop.
Allocco said the new government buildings would benefit the community and pedestrian access would mean they wouldn’t have to drive around the corner to get to a government office.
Besides, he added, “It’s not like people are going to be hanging out at the Tax Collector’s Office and sneaking into people’s houses at night.”
He said he didn’t have a problem coming back and addressing it with the community.
Hawkins agreed that it could be brought back, and if there was pedestrian access, sidewalks on Rhanbuoy would be needed.
Planning Director Michelle Miller said there would be a pedestrian crosswalk, but not full pedestrian access.
A motion to approve passed 5-0.
