BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Commission approved on a 4-1 vote setting the date for the renewal referendum for the half-cent sales tax for schools to Nov. 5, 2024.
Commissioner Beth Narverud, a former School Board member, dissented, saying she had become convinced that the measure needed to be approved for the November 2022 ballot, though she would support the vote in 2024.
“I don’t like it going there,” she said of the November 2022 vote. “But we have to approve it for the students.”
A contingent from the School Board pleaded with the commissioners to approve the Nov. 8, 2022, date, saying that they need to plan ahead for bonding money for the nearly 10,000 new homes the commission has approved and the higher number of students who will be attending the county’s schools.
Businesses looking to move to the area want good schools, she added, noting that the cost of materials is going up and it’s better to plan now for the future than to try to rush plans in the future.
“People don’t move where you can’t provide education for their kids,” Narverud said. “We’re divisive with our school board. On this issue, we need to work together.”
Residents might not like the decision, but she said it’s something they have to do.
Commissioner John Allocco said he was worried about setting a precedent, but did say the district is managing well the money it’s taking in. Gregg Laskoski, who helped shepherd the original measure, said they’re openly showing what money is coming in and where it’s going.
“What if you have 20 years approved?” Allocco asked. “At what point does it come back because it’s convenient for the future?”
Commission chairman Steve Champion brought political considerations into the debate, pointing out that in the Aug. 23 election he expected that three of the five members of the school board would be voted out of office, and said with Gov. Ron DeSantis backing school choice, more public school growth might not be needed.
Narverud said there was going to be an election for County Commission, too, where two seats are up.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb, who is running for state Representative, said if he’s elected to that seat he’d work to get help for the district.
School Board member Jimmy Lodato said the district is expanding Winding Waters because of community growth, and five more schools will need to be expanded and another school might have to be built.
An early approval of putting the referendum would give the School Board the ability to plan ahead, School Board members and Superintendent John Stratton said. Laskoski said the original measure has enabled the board to pay for numerous capital projects, including a $12 million HVAC installation at Hernando High School.
This story will be updated.
