DADE CITY — Angry residents left the county commission chambers on March 8 and gathered in the downstairs hallway at the old courthouse after commissioners approved 5-0 a new subdivision in the eastern part of the county without taking any more public comment.
The property is owned by the Plazewski family in the Villages of Pasadena Hills. It is east of Knollwood Acres. The item, a zoning amendment changing the land from an agricultural residential zoning district to an MPUD master planned unit development district, would allow a maximum of 200 single-family and attached dwelling units and associated infrastructure on about 40 acres.
At a meeting in January, where public comment was taken, residents objected to the development, saying the request was too dense for the area and expressing concerns about traffic, the safety of children and water runoff.
On ex parte disclosure forms, nearby residents raised the same issues.
At that January meeting, commission chairman Kathryn Starkey took public comment on the matter but the commission voted to continue it for more discussions about the development and a Vision Roadway, which lies to the east of the property, as well as concerns about intersection alignments.
Commissioners and representatives of the developers on March 8, discussed roads, trails and other issues surrounding the planned development.
County staff recommended approval with conditions.
County Attorney Jeff Steinsnyder said that Starkey could reopen public comment on the matter if she wanted, but he said there had already been complete public comment in previous meetings so she wasn’t going to do so, and there was no objection from the commissioners.
County Commissioner Jack Mariano said it is inevitable that density is coming to the area.
Residents leaving the chambers were visibly upset.
Women honored
The commission honored women on International Women’s Day with a proclamation.
“I think I might be the seventh woman county commissioner and you might be the eighth,” Starkey said to County Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick. “It’s amazing where we’ve come, and we still have a long way to go.”
In other action
• The commission honored the Red Cross with a proclamation.
• The commission recognized Irish American Heritage Month with a proclamation.
• The commission honored the Medelsohn family, founders of Vantagepoint A.I., for the success of their business and their work and charitable contributions in the community.
• The commission approved a road paving assessment program for Timberset Court.
• Starkey said a meeting is planned soon with stakeholders regarding the moratorium on new and used car dealers.
