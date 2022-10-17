BROOKSVILLE — The housing market might not be in the best shape right now, but builders still are proposing homes, even if the neighbors aren’t that excited.
Several developments got unanimous approval of the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 11.
The first, a master plan petition by 34601 Realty Partners LLC, sought 261 individual multifamily rental housing units on the northeast side of Ponce De Leon Boulevard and southeast of its intersection with the Suncoast Parkway.
It passed 5-0.
It was a long agenda because of the need to cancel a meeting because of Hurricane Ian, so several items piled up to make a long consent agenda and numerous public hearings.
Projects approved
The big hearing was about a plan that was rejected earlier this year for rezoning from agricultural to Planned Development Project (Multifamily) with deviations on the southern side of Bourassa Boulevard, approximately 325 feet south of Hyde Street.
The commission had postponed an item on the project back in August, and the developer had held meetings with neighbors and came back with a new plan for 216 units with several revisions, including that the townhomes on the southern edge of the property would be single-story and that there would be a large buffer between the development and the community to the south, with no interconnection.
Commissioner John Allocco still wasn’t pleased at the density, and made that point over and over, often to applause.
“It’s a lot of stuff jammed into a little stuff,” he said.
Cliff Manuel, of Coastal Engineering, said they had added green space, especially where the neighbors wanted it, and George Angelitis, representing the homeowners association, said the neighbors indicated satisfaction with the new plans. However, several residents came forward to voice opposition due to density, the character of the development being townhomes next to homes on half-acre and acre lots, and adding more residential in an area where 4,000 more units will be going in in the next few years.
Commissioners were asked to reject the development on the basis of density and not being right for the area, but Commissioner Jeff Holcomb noted that townhomes are popular now and have increased in value in other areas.
“Your representation said you’re satisfied and now you say you’re not,” he said, noting that this was capitalism, with someone taking chances on the housing market, making an investment and having to run water, sewer and power lines as well as bring a road up to county standards.
People buy townhomes, Manuel said, even when others say no one will. When the certificate of occupancy is issued, he said, the buyers show up, pay and move in.
In the end, the compromise was 190 units, Bourassa Boulevard brought up to county standards, no emergency exit and more opacity on the southern border.
The final vote was 5-0 in favor of the development with modifications.
A plan for 513 dwelling units of varying sizes and types, and 80,000 square feet of commercial space on the southeast corner of Commercial Way and Centralia Road, passed despite opposition from neighbors.
The community will have no connections to its neighbors, said Don Lacey of Coastal Engineering, and the land always has been designated for residential development.
South of the property is a mobile home community, he noted, and south of that is the school system.
While the area is not in the district of Winding Waters K-8 and Weeki Wachee High School, an expected rezoning by the time the community is built and occupied should put those schools in the district, and children will be able to walk or ride their bikes to the school, cutting down on vehicle traffic.
The request was approved 5-0.
Splish, splash …
The Rotary Splash Park at Anderson Snow Park is coming along, and when it’s ready County Commissioner Beth Narverud said she’s going to be first to command the water cannon on the pirate ship.
“I’m excited. I call to get to shoot the cannon,” she said.
It’ll be a while until she gets that opportunity, with construction expected to being in the spring of 2023, but Parks and Recreation Manager Chris Linsbeck showed a “trailer” of what people can expect, and it looks like it’ll be tons of wet fun for kids, with a “sailing ship” whose sails spill water and even a water slide.
Next to the water park will be a parking lot and a building with a changing area and more.
The Rotary Club is donating $100,000 in four installments for the naming rights.
Right now, the cost of the splash park is about $2.2 million but is expected to increase by 30% or 40% because of inflation.
The commission approved the gift 5-0.
“That’s a great example of the county coming together to make a difference,” Commission Chairman Steve Champion said.
In other action
Several residents of the area of Ayres Road and Culbreath Road said they have had to deal with multiple recent accidents at the intersection, and demanded that the county do something beyond the flashing light that’s there now. County Engineer Scott Herring said a four-way stop might be in order, but Allocco said people would run it, so maybe there need to be more alerts. Champion asked if they could get crash data from the Sheriff’s Office. Any action likely would take time, Herring said.
Commissioners heard reports on the government’s reaction to the threat of Hurricane Ian and School Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino was on hand to accept the commission’s accolades for the quality of work and volunteers who staffed the hurricane shelters at the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.