BROOKSVILLE — The county’s proposed budget and millage rate landed with a resounding thud at a Sept. 12 County Commission special budget meeting.
The budget was nearly $771.5 million, up $109.5 million or 16.6%, and the proposed total millage rate was 8.9344, 11.66% over the rolled-back rate. The rolled-back rate is the rate at which the county collects the same amount of money as last year.
County Commissioner Steve Champion said he wasn’t going to vote for the proposed budget and millage, contending that it amounted to a big tax hike, and he repeatedly asked that cuts be made in the budget and the millage rate.
Proposed spending was:
• General fund: $206.36 million, up $18.7 million or 9.9%
• BOCC: $66.5 million, up $7.7 million or 13%
• Sheriff: $77.9 million, up $8.5 million or 12.2%
• Clerk: $9.27 million, up $1.9 million or 24.6%
• Property appraiser: $3.2 million, up $350,000, or 23.2%
• Supervisor of elections: $2.7 million, up $273,000 or 36%
• Tax collector: $3.6 million, up $930,000 or 33.9%
• Reserves: $42.8 million, down $2.1 million, or 4.7%
The General Fund also includes programs and services provided by the BOCC such as emergency management, animal services, parks and recreation, facilities management, libraries, health and human services, economic development, veterans services, code enforcement, planning, zoning, extension services, administration and more.
Cutbacks follow
It took a four-hour meeting, including public comment and a recess for Budget Director Toni Brady to recalculate the millage and to implement a cut in the millage rate from 6.9912 to 6.6997, a reduction of .2915.
The proposed total millage rate is 8.6429 for fiscal 2023-2024, which is the rate that is used to calculate Hernando County’s property tax.
The new budget will be $767,373,154. It includes a $1.2 million disaster expense and 23% reserves.
The modified budget passed 4-1.
The county will dip into its reserves and still has the right to delay capital projects. The danger, County Commission Chairman John Allocco pointed out, is that with costs rising for everything, delayed capital and repair projects will cost more the longer they are delayed.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers cautioned about balancing budgets and said using reserves to pay for expenses could result in a lower reserve starting in the next fiscal year.
Champion said he thought the board could find a way to limit costs and perhaps cut projects.
Commissioner Beth Narverud said that if projects that are “wants” and not “needs” should be put off if the bids come in over budget. “If they’re not necessities, we should not be going forward on them because we want them,” she said. “Because that’s some of the things that really do put us in the hole and put us into these positions we don’t need to be in.”
Allocco said they could be eliminated and not have them there because they’re a temptation.
Public voices
Every member of the public told the commissioners that the county’s taxes and spending were too high, with several warning that with inflation-fueled cost increases Hernando County was becoming unaffordable and that soon people might be driven out of the county.
New arrivals to the county said they had thought Florida would be a low-tax place to live, but were finding their newly-bought homes reassessed and their property taxes higher than expected, as well as their wages lower than expected.
Allocco explained that when someone buys a house in which the seller has lived for several years, the Florida homestead exemption that person had goes away and the property is reassessed and taxed accordingly. After living in the house for a year, he said, the owner can apply for the $50,000 homestead exemption and then tax increases are limited to 3% per year.
Residents suggested not building the splash park at Anderson Snow Park and not developing parks in the western part of the county, among other projects.
People are struggling with inflation and house payments, Champion said, and their pay is not going up, but the cost of everything is doubling.
“We have the power to fix this,” he said. “This is not our money, this is their money.”
If you asked people to vote on this, they’d say no, he said, noting that voters rejected the recent half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation.
Sheriff vs. Champion
While declaring that he’s not advocating defunding law enforcement, Champion repeatedly harped on the Sheriff’s Office spending and its years of budget increases, at one point suggesting that maybe Sheriff Al Nienhuis needed to be replaced if he didn’t want to be told “no.”
Allocco had to step in and restore order.
Nienhuis and Champion sometimes talked over each other as Nienhuis came to the podium and explained the reasons for his requested budget increase, noting that Hernando County rates low in the ratio of deputies to citizens, and that his people are growing tired from handling increased calls for service and complicated investigations.
Nienhuis added that the Sheriff’s Office is saving the county money and his jail operations bring in funds from housing inmates for Pasco County and for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Much of his cost is for people, he said, and cutting his budget (including raises) would send a message to the staff and they will start to leave for other counties. They won’t do the job for less money and work harder.
“You can’t say with a straight face that you’re doing a great job, but you can do it even cheaper,” he said.
In addition, while Gov. Ron DeSantis is showing support for law enforcement, he’s also mandating costs that the Sheriff’s Office has to pay for retirement, workman’s compensation, those pay increases and more.
“It is certainly not being spent frivolously.” Nienhuis said.
Another major worry is the prospect of another tropical weather event. The county has an early damage estimate of $1.2 million for Hurricane Idalia and while it could expect reimbursement from the state, Brady, the budget director, said it could take three or four years for that money to arrive.
The tentative Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal 2024 through 2028 was presented earlier in the day, during the regular County Commission meeting.
To view the CIP plan for Hernando County, visit https://tinyurl.com/yuerts8v.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.