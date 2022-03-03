NEW PORT RICHEY — Renee Rivard and her fellow animal advocates looked glum after the Pasco County Commission’s vote regarding sales of rabbits on Feb. 22.
Following recommendations from the Animal Services Department, the commission voted 5-0 to “add rabbits to the list of pets prohibited from sale in public places and require certificates of source for the retail sale of pet rabbits; and for the Department to provide public education programming on rabbit ownership, public information on rehoming assistance, and resource support for animal welfare organizations to help remedy the abandonment of pet rabbits.”
But it was not the outright ban that Rivard and her fellow members of Florida Voices for Animals had sought. Some had made the trip from Tampa and St. Petersburg and other members called in during public comment to make the case for the ban.
People might not be surprised that rabbits can, well, reproduce like rabbits, but they need special care, special food, special veterinary care and soon could overwhelm a family with “kittens,” the technical name for newborn rabbits.
The commission chose to punt, saying they could always come back to the issue in the future.
However, County Attorney Jeffrey Steinsnyder pointed out that bills in the state House and Senate — if they are passed and if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs them — could preempt county action after July 1. The bills would make the county liable if an ordinance or change affects a business’s profits.
Rivard and others contend that pet stores in the county and large animal supply retailers count on rabbit sales as an “impulse purchase,” especially during the Christmas and approaching Easter holiday seasons.
“So a person comes in all excited with a child for a rabbit at the pet store, and they hand that piece of paper to them. You think they’re going to read that paper before they purchase the rabbit? No. They’re going to bring the paper home and toss it into a pile somewhere,” she said. “Maybe they might eventually get to it months down the road when the rabbit tears apart the house or pees all over everything going through puberty, but that education is not going to work.”
The store might not even give out the instructions, Rivard added.
Ann Marie Campion of Tampa said there should at least be a ban during Christmas and Easter. Rabbits can multiply every 28 days, she said, overwhelming new owners who can be hit with large veterinarian bills for neutering and care.
“A rabbit can have its back broken by mishandling,” said Diane Koon of Tampa. “They are not kittens and puppies.”
The numerous people who came up during public comment said people often abandon rabbits into the woods, and these rabbits lack the skills to survive and end up dying of disease or from attacks by predators. At home, they can become destructive and need lots of special food and more water than might be apparent from the displays at pet stores. Then they get sick and die.
Suzanne House of Tampa said 700 rabbits were sold last year in Pasco County. Her rescue turned away 66 unwanted rabbits in December because it was full. Susan Hall of St. Petersburg added that there’s a rabbit pandemic going on, with abandoned rabbits infecting wild rabbits. There is a vaccine, but it’s costly and costs veterinarians a lot to get certified to give it.
Welcome visitor
The commission welcomed German Consul General Andreas Siegel to the meeting.
Commissioners Kathryn Starkey and Christina Fitzpatrick talked about how exciting their visit to Germany was, and showed a presentation on their trip, some photos and a video of an apprenticeship program in a German school. They also took a tour of some manufacturing plants in Germany.
Siegel said he had been an exchange student to the U.S. and was happy to meet the rest of the commission.
Starkey said the exchanges with the German District of Germersheim have benefited the county and even opened up possible new business opportunities.
Commissioners presented Siegel with a Document of Friendship.
“We appreciate your friendship, and I hope it continues in the future,” Commissioner Ron Oakley said.
In other action
• Commissioners heard an update on economic prospects for the future from budget director Robert Goehrig as the country and county recover from the economic effects of COVID, but there are many challenges ahead. Unemployment in Florida is at an all-time low and wages are going up, but inflation is happening because of too many dollars chasing too few goods, since there are supply chain troubles affecting many industries.
Inflation is 9.6% in the Tampa Bay region, the highest in 40 years, and 7.5% nationally. That’s driving the cost of construction materials through the ceiling, up 87%, and that’s making houses and other infrastructure work more and more expensive every month.
Those factors will affect next year’s budget, but new tax revenue will be coming in from new homes. In any case, the commission will have to be careful to take advantage of the good times but look at the future. One problem is that tax revenue from communications and gasoline is falling and might not recover, Goehrig said.
• Commissioners also talked about the moratorium on new and used car dealerships. A meeting is in the works with representatives of new and used car dealers, Starkey said.
“I know this started with the used car dealers who abused our codes, and it’s been an ongoing problem, and I think we should focus to fix that,” said Commissioner Jack Mariano. “One dealer had a $50 million investment. It’s slowing that down or the perception could be devastating to the county’s image.”
They shouldn’t be talking about new and used together in a business that’s bringing in a lot of tax revenue, Mariano said. They should go after the dealers that are not obeying the rules.
“Everyone I’m talking to is afraid of coming here,” he said. “The image is putting us in a dangerous position where I don’t think we have a big problem.”
Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth Blair says there is an exception to the ordinance if the dealer has an approved site plan. “This does not stop any good actor from starting or operating a business,” she said. “As long as they get an approved site plan, which is part of the process.”
• Commissioners also approved the Gulf Harbors Neighborhood Park Municipal Service Benefit Unit, three paving assessment projects for road repair, and a zoning amendment for a new dollar store.
