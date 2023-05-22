BROOKSVILLE — The land surrounding the airport is being developed with an eye toward the future, and on May 9, the County Commission took a step to lay the groundwork for that future.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said in five to 10 years, residents will see the vision of the current efforts to build the Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success on 18 acres on Spring Hill Drive.
The facility will consist of the Wilton Simpson Technical College, the Pasco-Hernando State College Corporate College and a Hernando County government building.
Businesses that are moving to the area will need skilled and trained workers, Rogers said, and Hernando County will be ready. Training for fields such as aviation and space will create a workforce ready for maintenance and other jobs.
Companies like Pem Air need mechanics, he added, and will grow their presence on the airport. Large planes could come to the field to have their engines worked on, too.
Rogers and the commissioners often have talked about the need for infrastructure at the airport, and the contract that was approved 5-0 will set things in motion.
Work for the Space Coast might even come here, he said.
“Your job is to put the infrastructure in the ground, and that’s what you’re doing today,” Rogers told commissioners.
Development issues
Residents of an area east of the Suncoast Parkway and west of Cresap Street at the western terminus of Jernigan Street asked commissioners to reject a rezoning request from agricultural to planned development project (single family) for 28.6 acres of land that would become a 39-home development.
The Planning & Zoning Commission had voted 5-0 to move the request to the commission.
The land to the north and south is undeveloped agricultural land, the land to the east has single-family homes and the Suncoast Parkway is on the land to the west.
Because of the number of homes (fewer than 50), only one entrance is required, commissioners were told. While there is water service, there is no sewer connection so the houses will be on septic tanks.
While zoned agricultural at present, the parcels are listed on the Future Land Use Map as residential. Residents in person, by email and through a petition raised issues regarding the roads in the area, many of which are narrow dirt roads, and one resident cited a recent accident at Cortez Boulevard and Winter Street that she said blocked access to the community.
Others said they were concerned about the loss of peace and quiet in their community, the wildlife, drainage and buffering.
Ryan Carlson said he owns a parcel to the south and has a very anxious dog. He moved there to get away from growth elsewhere, he said, and wanted the developer to build a fence. He was advised that since his land is zoned agricultural, he could put up a fence without a permit.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said the same thing, noting it was not fair to ask the petitioner to do a job he could do himself.
This is the kind of development that needs to be encouraged, Champion said, though something will have to be done about the roads.
“This is a great project,” he said. “This is exactly what we want.”
He also noted that the Diocese of St. Petersburg owns land nearby and might someday build a church there, so the development is coming.
A motion to approve the rezoning passed 5-0.
In other action
• Commissioners approved a proclamation declaring Hernando County as a “Blue” county in support of law enforcement. Sheriff Al Nienhuis and several deputies were present to receive the thanks of the commission for their work. Nienhuis said his agency enforces the law and has the backing of the law in its work. “We are not going to allow disorder to occur in Hernando County,” he said.
Chris Watier introduced himself as the IT manager for the Sheriff’s Office. Nienhuis said Watier and his staff keep the 911 system working. Changes are coming to 911 next year, Nienhuis said, and it has to work. “We have a great IT staff,” he said. “They’re very small in number but they work 24/7, have several hundred computers that are all running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and they get a lot of calls in the middle of the night when something’s not working.”
• Commissioners approved proclamations recognizing May as Drug Court Month and Mental Health Month.
• Work is moving ahead on the Mermaid Lakes park plan, Rogers said, and staff is working on a draft lease.
