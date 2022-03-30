It may be the nearing the end of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, but it’s never too late to schedule your next screening or take precautions for a healthy body.
Dr. Nasrin Ghalyaie is a colorectal surgery specialist with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity West. In an interview with Suncoast News, she shared some facts and helpful advice about risk factors and preventable measures that readers can take.
Colon cancer is the third-leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to Ghalyaie. In 2022 alone, she said, it’s predicted that there will be more than 50,000 deaths due to colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates 151,030 new cases will be diagnosed this year.
“The most important thing is for people to get screened for colorectal benign disease to prevent developing cancer in the future, and not to wait to have symptoms,” Ghalyaie said.
Screening for colorectal cancer typically starts at the age of 45 for patients who are determined as average risk, according to the American Cancer Society. The average risk age recommendation dropped from the age of 50 years in the last decade due to an increase in incidents of early onset colorectal cancer.
Average risk is defined as a person who has no family history of adenomas or colon cancer, no inflammatory bowel disease, no colorectal cancer syndrome (such as Lynch syndrome or familial adenomatous polyposis), and no prior radiation to the abdomen or pelvis.
“For the last decade, we’ve seen tremendous increase in early onset colon cancer, as well as early onset rectal cancer,” Ghalyaie said. “One out of 10 colorectal cancers now happen in an age of less than 45 years, and 1 out of 4 rectal cancers happens in patients less than 50 years old. That’s a big trend. We’re still looking to different factors of why we have such an increase of incidents of colorectal cancer in a younger population.”
Colonoscopies remain the gold standard of preventive measures, but even non-invasive screenings are better than not doing anything about it, according to Ghalyaie.
Colorectal cancer is one of the better prognostics intrabdominal cancers to have, and when diagnosed at an early stage, there is a 90 percent chance of survival in five years and disease-free survival after, she said. At stage 2 or 3, the numbers are lower, but it’s still a good prognostic factor.
If, at 45 years, a patient at average risk has no polyps detected or less than three small benign polyps found during their screening, they may only need a repeat screening at 10 years — as long as they don’t become symptomatic between screenings. A polyp is a small, benign growth that changes into cancer.
If more than three benign polyps are found, patients are recommended to repeat a screening in three to five years based on location and size of the polyp. If a larger benign polyp is found, or multiple large polyps, a patient will be asked to return for another screening in one to three years.
Symptoms of colorectal cancer include changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, blood in stool, cramping or abdominal pain, weakness and fatigue, and unintended weight loss. There are risk factors that can’t be changed, such as your age (as you get older, your risk of colorectal cancer increases), family history and genetic disposition. African Americans are also more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer.
Factors that can be changed, however, involve a healthy lifestyle. Obesity, being sedentary, a diet high in processed meat and red meat, smoking, increased alcohol consumption, and lack of vitamin D are aspects of living that people can change to prevent their risk of colorectal cancer.
Free cancer support groups are being offered online by visiting www.cancercare.org/support_groups.
