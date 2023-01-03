TRINITY — “Screen time is unavoidable nowadays,” said Vivian Michaels. “At least when they come here, kids can be learning something instead of just sitting in front of YouTube.”
“Here” is Code Ninjas in Trinity, which Michaels opened in the summer. A franchise with more than 500 facilities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., Code Ninjas offers an innovative program where kids ages 5 to 14 learn computer coding by exploring games they already love, such as Minecraft and Roblox. Taking a cue from the martial arts, students learn from teachers called “senseis” at their “dojo,” and progress through a series of belts from white (beginner) to black (expert, can code their own game and sell it on the marketplace). Children progress at their own pace. In addition to coding, they develop skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking and reasoning, the company says.
Michaels said she chose the location in Trinity Village Center because it is close to several elementary and middle schools, making it convenient for parents to drop their children off after school. In addition to after-school sessions, Code Ninja offers Saturday sessions and full-day, half-day and holiday camps, and special events such as birthday parties. Students can earn Girl Scout badges for completing selected activities.
“I personally don’t do coding,” she told the Suncoast News, but she got into the business because “I have two boys who are really into video games, and my husband does IT. Coding is the language of the future.”
Code Ninjas is 10720 State Road 54, Suite 103, at Trinity Village Center. For more information, call 727-835-5099, email trinityfl@codeninjas.com, or visit CodeNinjasTrinity on FaceBook or Codeninjas.com.
