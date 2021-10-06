NEW PORT RICHEY — A different kind of holistic experience recently opened downtown that offers patrons a relaxing beach kind of atmosphere without risking sunburn.
After experiencing the benefits of halotherapy themselves, Kelly and Brian Hackman wanted to bring dry salt therapy to their hometown of New Port Richey. They recently opened the doors to Coastline Salt Room on Oct. 6, which not only offers halotherapy but a HydroMassage room and its own flavorful blend of teas.
Halotherapy, or dry salt therapy, is an alternative treatment to relieve lung problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, and allergy symptoms. Coastline Salt Room uses Himalayan salt, which is filtered in the air and also covers the floor of its salt room. The use of salt can reduce inflammation in the nose, which in turn improves drainage to allow for a reduction in contaminants that may trigger allergic episodes, and opens the airways to bring quick relief of symptoms.
“You sleep better, you can breathe through your nose, and it’s a natural way to clear that out,” Kelly Hackman explained. “The concentrate on the salt coming out of the machine is equivalent to about three days of sitting at the beach, so you’re getting it all at once.”
Hackman added that she suffers from allergies and vertigo, and taking advantage of halotherapy has made life easier. She and her husband are excited to bring this service to residents and visitors, as well as to be able to use it for themselves.
Currently, Coastline Salt Room offers one salt room but plans to open a second room in six months that will feature yoga, meditation, and sound therapy. Sessions are about 45 minutes in a quiet atmosphere with soothing sounds and an amber glow emitting from the lit salt panels on the wall.
In its one room, the Hackmans distributed 45 55-pound bags of salt. Due to the antibacterial nature of salt, the salt in the room doesn’t need to be replaced often. Instead, the Hackmans rake the room after each session and wipe down the seats after guests leave.
“It depends on what you’re coming in for, but if you have a chronic allergy situation, I recommend visiting one or two times a month, or one or two times a week, depending on how severe it is,” Hackman said. “Brian and I tend to do it once a week. We were in here two days ago and we already noticed a difference.”
With many people now paying attention to their respiratory systems due to the pandemic, Hackman said she has seen an increase in interest for halotherapy services.
Another feature of Coastline Salt Room is the HydroMassage, a machine which can be used for sessions from 10 minutes at a time to 45 minutes. A digital screen can adjust the level of comfort for individual massages, as well as play music or show books and travel videos. No appointment is necessary to access the HydroMassage.
Finally, as guests enter or prepare to leave, they can browse the gift shop to bring a little bit of the spa experience home with them. Coastline Salt Room offers its own blend of teas including “immunity berry,” “gut feeling,” and “breathe easy,” as well as essential oil diffusers.
Salt Room sessions are available for $45 and packages include options for five and 10 sessions. Monthly memberships include unlimited salt room sessions, one HydroMassage per month, and a discount on retail items.
Coastline Salt Room is located at 5426 Main St., New Port Richey. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, with Thursdays open late until 7 p.m. To learn more, call 727-843-1019 or visit www.coastlinesaltroom.com.
