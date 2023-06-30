BROOKSVILLE – Because of inclement weather, Hernando County Parks and Recreation is extending the temporary closure of the tennis courts at Hernando Park (205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville.)
The resurfacing project began on May 30 and was expected to be completed by Friday, June 30, but the temporary closure has now been extended to Monday, July 17.
This temporary closure will not affect the use of the park, only the tennis courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.