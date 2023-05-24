Closure alert for project along State Road 50A, U.S. 41 and Main Street

BROOKSVILLE -- State Road 50 (Cortez Boulevard) will be closed to all traffic from the intersection of Cobb Road and West Jefferson Street (State Road 50A) to Whitfield Avenue from 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, to 6 a.m. Friday, May 26, weather permitting.
Crews will be installing a steel pedestrian bridge for the Good Neighbor Trail over all traffic lanes immediately north of Whitfield Avenue. Local traffic on Cortez Boulevard will be maintained between Sheriff Mylander Way and Clinton Drive, and Whitfield Avenue.
Traffic will be routed around the closed area using Cortez Boulevard, Mobley Road and Sheriff Mylander Way. Motorists are advised to plan extra travel time to detour around the closed area.
