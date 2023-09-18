BROOKSVILLE – Walking through Gina Calhoun’s business on Broad Street in Brooksville, it’s a good idea to stay away from some railings.
They’re on a stack, and they’re very, very hot because they’ve just come out of the oven.
No one munches on metal for lunch at Clean Pro Motorsports, of course. The ovens are for industrial use and one of them is so large you can fit a car inside.
Be careful,” she warns. “Don’t get too close and don’t touch.”
Even in the heat of an August day, you can feel the heat emanating from the railings.
Gina and her husband Jason have a contract with the state government to apply powder coating to railings that will be used in Orlando and for pedestrian crossings over Interstate 4.
“We started the company as a detailing and ceramic coating company, and powder coating,” Gina Calhoun said. “So we offer a lot of different automotive services.”
She recites a long list of advantages of powder coatings: They’re durable, environmentally friendly, come in a wide range of colors and finishes, are applied efficiently, curing time is less and they can handle a wide range of temperatures.
Brooksville business
Gina Calhoun knows Lisa Council, the owner of Mrs. Grout, and they’re prime examples of local small businesses that are firing up the economy in Hernando County.
Like Council, Calhoun participated in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, and she learned a lot about how to run her business better.
There is the car-detailing business that the Calhouns operate, but Gina has found that government contracts provide a steadier stream of work and income. She has two years’ worth of work ahead for the Florida Department of Transportation on those railings, and that’s enough to keep the ovens hot for a while.
Both are friendly folks who treat customers like family. Jason Calhoun was busy driving a forklift and moving around untreated railings that soon would be getting their coating. He took a break to shake hands and say hello.
She’s lived in Hernando County for most of her life but couldn’t find a place in the county to start their business, so they opened it in Pasco County. That location still operates, she said, but they found a location on Broad Street in Brooksville in April of this year.
They currently have six employees.
They work closely with manufacturers in the area and do powder-coating for the city.
Powder-coating is industrial-strength paint for metals, Calhoun said. “Anything you see outside – handrails, bike rails, street lights, stop signs – that are not just bare metal. They use powder coating to make it color, for anti-rusting, weather protection.”
There’s also cero-kote, in a liquid form, for anything else.
A lot of people use it to “make their cars look cool,” she said with a laugh. You can throw such an item, and it won’t chip or break.
They opened in June 2020, during the heart of COVID, but have been in the industry for more than 20 years.
Networking
Gina Calhoun and Lisa Council are part of the same networking group and that’s how Calhoun found out about the Goldman Sachs program.
Small companies in Hernando County aren’t so much competitors as partners in some cases, working together to learn about contract and business opportunities that might be of mutual interest, Calhoun said.
“She’s actually become someone that I lean on for business advice,” Calhoun said about Council.
Council reached out to Calhoun, knowing that the latter “lives and breathes” her company and wants it to grow.
“It looked like an amazing program,” Calhoun said of the Goldman program.
Intense program
You need to put aside 15 to 20 hours per week, Calhoun said, if you want to get something out of the program.
“It is so worth it. It helped me understand my financials better. It helped me understand the cost-to-sales, cost-to-production ratio for my products and services,” Calhoun said.
She knew financials but wasn’t focused on them.
They were “slammed,” she said, but just making ends meet.
The knowledge from the teachers of the program, the business professionals they brought in and even the other people in the group taught her something new.
People might complain about big companies coming to the area, Calhoun said, but those companies reach out to companies like hers to do work with them.
She has multiple business degrees and loves to learn. She prefers employees who have a passion for the work.
Every person at the Goldman class has a business, ranging from two weeks old to 15 years old.
“The knowledge that they gave us in it was amazing,” she said. “The business plan that I made has worked amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.