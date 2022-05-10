BROOKSVILLE -- Residents are invited to participate in free, online and in-person learning through virtual, interactive as well as in-person classes on Florida-Friendly Landscaping during the month of May.
The classes will be presented by Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program Coordinator, Lilly Browning. To find our more information about the classes, follow Florida-Friendly Landscaping’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/HernandoFFLProgram
A link to participate in the virtual classes will be provided on the Events portion of the Facebook page. All of the virtual classes are recorded, and residents can access the recordings on Facebook at their convenience. The classes are also offered on the Hernando County Government YouTube Channel.
The next in-person class will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and is titled “Landscape Care When It’s Hot and Dry.”
It will be at the Spring Hill Branch Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.
May is a hot and dry month in Central Florida. It is also the time people utilize their irrigations systems the most, but often not very efficiently. Learn the steps to take to manage your landscape so it can withstand the hot, dry springtime weather.
