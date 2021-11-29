BROOKSVILLE – The Civil Air Patrol will hold an awards ceremony and change of command at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Hernando County Composite Squadron, 3151 Air Commerce Blvd., in Brooksville.
The following awards will be given out, according to a press release:
- Florida Wing Commander Col. Luis E. Negrón will present Cadet Capt. W.T. Grady Jr. with the Amelia Earhart Award for completion of Phase III of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program.
- Florida Group Three Commander Maj. Joe Mora will present Cadet 2nd Lt. L. Shawcroft with the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award, for completing Phase II of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program.
Immediately after the awards ceremony, the squadron will conduct a change of command ceremony. Cadet 2nd Lt. G. Lipe will conclude her command and pass leadership to 2nd Lt. L. Shawcroft.
Refreshments will follow the change of command ceremony.
The media and public are invited to attend.
