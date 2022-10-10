BROOKSVILLE — Four cadets in the local Civil Air Patrol were promoted Sept. 20 in a ceremony at the CAP facility at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport.
2nd Lt. Richard Johnson was bursting with pride as his daughter, Katherine, and son, Sean, were promoted to cadet second lieutenants.
The cadets’ adult commanders also watched with pride as Neilson Nicolosi and Henry B. Tucker were advanced to cadet second lieutenant as well.
The four cadets also received the Brig. Gen. Billy Mitchell Award.
In addition, Cadet Manuel Johnson was promoted to cadet airman; Cadet Tomas Gonzalez was promoted to cadet airman first class; Cadet Rita Gornowicz was promoted to cadet senior airman; Cadet Lawrence Gornowicz was promoted to cadet senior airman; and Cadet Trinity St. Pierre was promoted to cadet senior master sergeant.
Richard Johnson, the public affairs officer for the Hernando County Composite Squadron, has watched his members grow and advance in the unit in the past two years.
The guest speaker at the meeting was retired Air Force Maj. Kevin G. Young, who served from 1982 to 2002 and advanced from navigator on B-52 bombers to pilot on an HC-130P.
Young talked to the cadets about leadership, finding opportunities in new technology and making your way in the military. While serving, he taught himself computers and databases, then developed a database program for the Air Force’s safety agency that eventually was adopted by other branches of the military and is still in use today.
His airborne adventures included flying in B-52s and close formation flying in that plane and the C-130. If you think it’s hard to fly in close formation during the day, he said, try doing it at night when all you can see are four lights in front of you.
“When I joined the Air Force, I wanted to be a pilot,” Young said. “And one eye was 20/15; automatic disqualification.”
He scored in the 98th percentile on the Air Force Qualification Test, was told he would be a navigator and was upgraded to radar/navigator. He thought his vision issues would always keep him from the pilot’s seat, he said, but on a long flight from Guam to the U.S. he was given a chance to demonstrate his flying skills.
“How much flying time do you have?” the command pilot asked. “I did three minutes in a Cessna once,” Young replied.
During training, it wasn’t popular to talk about wanting to fly for the airlines, Young said, but he considered it.
After retiring from the Air Force in 2002 — when airlines were still recovering from the 9/11 attacks and recession that followed — Young had a family to support and took college courses in technology, subsequently taking his database skills and experience into the private sector. Eventually, he went to work as a project manager for the Kroger grocery chain in its data department, and now he works as an IT manager and systems engineer for LabCorp.
Maj. (select) Lance Hernandez, the squadron commander, said it was a great event and all the cadets deserved their awards.
“It’s great to see the cadets step up,” he said. “It’s amazing when they get the opportunity to do that. The younger ones, it leaves an indelible mark on them. They now have a new threshold they will try to attain.”
Cadet 2nd Lt. Henry Tucker said he was happy to get the Billy Mitchell Award. “My goal when I joined the Civil Air Patrol was to get the Billy Mitchell Award before I turned 14, and I did that goal,” he said. His 14th birthday was Sept. 26.
He plans to join the Air Force, and with the Billy Mitchell Award he’ll be advanced to E-3 when he graduates from basic training.
He wants to eventually become an officer and a fighter pilot.
Cadet 2nd Lt. Neilson Nicolosi, 16, said he was ecstatic. “I feel that the opportunities I have with this program and to be able to lead others has really expanded me since I reached this milestone,” he said. “However, it comes with a lot of responsibility, too. It’s not just a lot of prestige on my end, it’s also a lot of responsibility to care for the cadets that are going to be under me and to be an effective leader.”
He hopes to attain the rank of cadet colonel someday and help the cadets under him be the best they can be.
