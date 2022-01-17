Cadets in the local Civil Air Patrol unit returned from a recent assembly at Camp Blanding in Starke with new skills and new recognition for their efforts.
The Florida Wing Winter Encampment 2021-2022 offered them challenges in drill, team building and leadership, said Senior Member Richard Johnson, the Hernando County Composite Squadron spokesman, in an email.
The local cadets’ leader, 2nd Lt. Linden Shawcroft, brought home an award as the Cadet Officer of the Encampment, and talked enthusiastically about the event at Jan. 4 meeting at the airport.
He was the commander of Golf Flight, he said, and the intensity made it both exciting and stressful.
Some might say it’s basic training for cadets, Shawcroft said, but it’s more than that.
“In my opinion, it’s more of a OCS – Officer Candidate School; it teaches you the principles of leadership and lead from the front, not commanding,” he said. “It also gives cadets experience. They’re able to meet military instructors, view the way the military does different things but also network.”
There were 27 different wings at the event, he said, and Shawcroft had cadets from three or four wings. There are 52 wings in the U.S., one from each state and also Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands wings.
Cadets came from as far as Wisconsin and Ohio.
“The student population, just basics alone, was about 200, and there were 300 or 400 cadets total, staff and students,” he said.
Shawcroft’s award as Cadet Officer of the Encampment was based on objective assessments of “Warrior Knowledge,” which is not only his own knowledge but that of the cadets he is leading, and “Personal Appearance,” which would be his cleanliness and uniform appearance.
The subjective assessments were based on being watched by officers who are judging leadership skills, mentoring and handling stress, and then an interview.
The top three cadets are then interviewed, Shawcroft said. He had to answer questions on how he was mentoring his cadets, and the toughest challenge he faced at the encampment, and how he overcame it.
He was the top officer of the entire encampment, he said.
“Because of that, I earned a commander’s commendation medal from the wing commander,” he said. “And from what I’m told, he does not give them out lightly.”
Flights had to be scrapped for the “air assaults” course, he said, because of weather.
Still, the Army flew a CH-47 Chinook “right onto the parade decks,” Shawcroft said.
“The cadets got to go in it. They got to walk through it and learn about each system and how they operated,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.