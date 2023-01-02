BROOKSVILLE – The dearly departed deserve more respect, Christopher Rhodes says.
At the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, he was named to the Cemetery Board to fill an unexpired term due to a resignation.
During public comment, he told council members he went on a tour of the cemetery and was disappointed with its appearance.
“My love for history is what drew me to Brooksville. This year, I went out to Brooksville Cemetery to partake in a history tour that was given for Founder’s Week celebrations, and I really felt let down,” he said. “While the grounds were beautiful, they were very much unkempt. There was Spanish oak moss scattered across the floors, covering many graves. There were sticks, branches, overgrown weeds and grass growing over gravestones.”
The front of cemetery looked nice and presentable for the tour, he said.
“It was very apparent that the further back that the cemetery went, the less kept up it was,” he added, also noting that many of the tombstones were so dirty, you couldn’t read the names.
“It shocked me to hear that a lot of Brooksvillians feel this way about our cemetery year-round,” Rhodes said. “People felt their loved ones were being disrespected and uncared-for.”
That drove Rhodes to apply to be on the board.
Former Mayor Pat Brayton applied to be on the board but was not appointed.
Jan Knowles was reappointed to the board.
Quaint and quiet
The city began operating the cemetery in April 1887, according to the official history on the city’s website.
“The earliest marked grave in the Brooksville Cemetery is that of Jane Hope, who died in 1845 at age 30, and was the wife of William Hope,” the history says. “The Hope family was one of the first families to settle in this area as early as November 1832. The earliest documented burial is believed to have been that of Charlotte Wynn Pyles Crum, who was killed by Seminole Indians on Sept. 12, 1842.”
Rhodes, the new cemetery board member, grew up in Hudson but fell in love with Brooksville. He fell in love with history while living in St. Augustine. Brooksville’s history is what led him the city, he said, and gave him the desire to explore its history.
“It’s a shame when history starts to get forgotten,” he said. “When I say forgotten, maybe I’m being a little too harsh. At the end of the day, these tombstones are not just placed here overnight. They’ve been here, and there’s no reason for the tombstones to have reached this condition.”
David Howard, the city’s new director of parks and recreation, has the cemetery as his area of responsibility. On a recent visit a few days after Christmas, he said he wants the cemetery to be a respectful place for those who are buried there and for their families as well.
In his 33 years, he’s had to bury family members and would want to come home and find that his family members’ graves were respected and maintained at a certain level.
“Over the years, I know the city has been short-staffed,” Howard said. “They have been trying to not just manage it but maintain it to the level at which it would be respectable.”
Rhodes kept bringing up the issue of the tombstones. It’s true that the older stones are not in the best condition, and some are unreadable. Decades of exposure to the elements and erosion has worn down older stones, and some have what appears to be mold growing on them.
City Manager Ron Snowberger and Howard said the city is not responsible for the gravestones; it’s the responsibility of the families.
There might be cases where there’s no one in a family left to take care of the stones, though.
Rhodes said that’s true, but then he pointed to a stone that’s almost unreadable and said that there are materials that can clean the tombstones so they’re better looking, if not totally readable.
“They can clean a lot of that up to make it look more presentable,” Rhodes said of some of the tombstones. “This person here, he mattered to somebody. There might not be anyone left to visit [the grave], we should still be honoring him, even in death.”
Community effort
Snowberger admitted the cemetery needs maintenance work, and he said there’s a plan to organize a quarterly community cleanup of the cemetery in the new year, and perhaps cleaning up the headstones can be part of that work.
Rhodes has criticized the condition of the grounds, and Snowberger said that moving the cemetery from the clerk’s office to Howard’s parks department will help with maintenance efforts.
“They have a lot more mowing resources than almost any other department,” Snowberger said.
There had been two employees dedicated to the cemetery, he said, and now there are three with the addition of a clerk to handle administrative matters and deal with the funeral homes.
The parks department also has the equipment and personnel to help maintain the cemetery.
“We’ve recognized since this past summer that the cemetery is requiring more and more attention, especially during the growing season,” Snowberger said.
Staff and equipment can be moved around to help during the “growing season” to keep the grounds looking nice.
“There are times when they have good weeks and can get ahead, and he has the ability in his department, if he needs to shift them over for a half-day to mow, that’s a good thing,” Snowberger said of Howard.
Another possibility is the use of an inmate crew, Snowberger said, and the city is looking into that.
Room for improvement
Howard says the city is doing the best it can with what it has.
“I think that might be true, but there can always be better improvements,” Rhodes said, noting that when he took the tour, he felt it should have been looking right, “but it wasn’t.”
Rhodes said he doesn’t have a lot of time in his life, but said he believes the cemetery is worth it.
“I heard that there was an opening, and after seeing the state of things” he decided to put some of his time to good use at the cemetery.
He has met the other board members.
“I believe that their hearts are in the right place. It’s just time to start doing things maybe a little bit differently, and we’ll see how they feel about that,” Rhodes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.