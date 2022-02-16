City of Brooksville says four ballfields available during Tom Vern Stadium renovations

BROOKSVILLE – There will be only four softball fields available, the city announced on Feb. 16, because of the work being done on Tom Varn Stadium, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release.
The stadium and its athletic field were closed on June 30, 2021, amid concerns over the structural integrity of the stadium, and will remain closed until renovations are complete, perhaps until late 2023.
The four remaining fields may be reserved in accordance with agreements with community partners. Reservations are suggested for organized play/activity(s)and can be made by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department.
City staff will attempt to accommodate all field space requests based on availability.
Use of fields when wet or saturated may be limited or cancelled; all participants with reservations will be notified accordingly.
For scheduling, reservations or additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (352) 540-3830 or in person at the Parks and Recreation Department Office, 99 Jerome Brown Place, Brooksville.
