PORT RICHEY — City Council members discussed the merits of an underpass project that was initially proposed in 2014 as part of a west Pasco redevelopment plan.
City Manager John Dudte introduced the topic and its timing, as he found out from a Pasco Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that a parcel of property has become available along Baylea Avenue. The property will give the city access under the U.S. Highway 19 bridge and over to Catches Waterfront Grille.
The council on May 10 was largely in support of the underpass, but shared concerns about the cost of it when the underpass would mostly benefit county and New Port Richey residents.
Dudte said county commissioners were game to see the Vision 19 plan that was prepared by the Florida Planning and Development Lab happen. In the long term, it involved a riverwalk that extends from Catches on the west side of U.S. 19 to the intersection of River Gulf Road and James Clark Street.
Because the property on Baylea Avenue became available, commissioners have decided to bump the project up on the list.
Dudte said things will start to move quickly now that has happened. The under-bridge pedestrian walkway is estimated to cost $502,000.
One of Dudte’s concerns is the way the proposed riverwalk is mapped, going under the bridge and meeting with the Catches parking lot, which he said in essence would eliminate a big portion of its parking lot.
“I think as a city we have to support our business owners and respect their position on these types of projects,” Dudte said. “I wasn’t comfortable applying forward with this project unless they were comfortable with some kind of landslide or selling that piece of property as part of the agreement.”
Dudte said he didn’t yet know the position Catches’ owners would take.
Another issue that came up was the riverwalk cost at approximately $8 million. Half of it would be covered by the Hike and Bike Trail fund, which is a state fund, leaving $4 million to be funded by local sources.
Dudte said the county’s position was to take the $4 million and cut the cost into thirds between the cities of Port Richey, New Port Richey, and the county. Port Richey would then be responsible for about $1.3 million, as would the other two entities.
“I took a pretty harsh position against that at the MPO meeting,” Dudte said. “I felt that that $4 million should be proportionate to the population of the county and cities involved, which would put us at a much lesser financial burden.”
The commissioners, Dudte said, seemed to agree that would be the fair way to do it since Port Richey makes up about 1% of the county.
Council member Linda Rodriguez asked whether the underpass would be accessible by golf carts. Dudte responded it could — but at a cost. The funds used by the Hike and Bike Trail do not include plans to make it golf cart accessible.
Mayor Scott Tremblay said a majority of the golf carts crossing would most likely come from New Port Richey and the county to his city. If the commissioners want to pay for the under-bridge, it would be easier to work with them on that agreement.
Council member Bill Colombo said he isn’t interested in the city paying $4 million to allow golf carts to cross.
Council member Todd Maklary added in regard to paying 1% of the under-bridge cost, “For 40 grand, even 60 grand, to me, the expenditure is a no-brainer. It freshens up the city, it freshens up that whole area.”
Spending a million dollars on the project, however, Maklary said he felt that it’s the county and New Port Richey’s problem since they are the ones that mostly want it and would benefit most from it.
