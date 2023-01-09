City honors Sandra Snow Sullivan

BROOKSVILLE – The city remembered and honored Sandra Snow Sullivan at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Mayor Blake Bell gave a presentation about her, with council members Thomas Bronson and Casey Thieryung sharing memories about her time as their principal while they attended the Methodist School.
Sullivan was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Brooksville, to Addison Eugene “Gene” Snow and Doris Lewis Snow.
As part of one of Hernando County’s oldest families, Sandra was proud of her family history.
In 1969, she married W. Paul Sullivan and began teaching in the Hernando County system until 1974, when she became the first director of the Methodist School Center in Brooksville, where she served for 39 years.
She died on Nov. 4. She is survived by her sister, Sue Snow Wilson, and husband, Lyle E. Wilson; sister Sara Snow of Brooksville; her daughter, Katie Sullivan MacGregor and husband Revill MacGregor of Rock Hill, S.C.; son W. Addison Sullivan and wife Erin Chatman Sullivan of Brooksville; daughter Sallie Sullivan Crumbaker and husband Brian Crumbaker of Tallahassee; and grandchildren Revill Sanders MacGregor, Jr., Lexie Kate Crumbaker, Keelie Mein Crumbaker, Annie Hop McGregor, Troxler Addison Sullivan, Charlotte Elizabet Sullivan and Quinn Harper Sullivan.
