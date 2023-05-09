NEW PORT RICHEY — Cigarette smokers will find themselves restricted from smoking in most of the city’s public parks most of the time under an ordinance passed by the City Council at its regular meeting May 2.
The Florida Legislature recently allowed municipalities to pass smoking bans in many public places, and the council reacted by drafting a first ordinance that would ban the smoking of cigarettes in all public parks except during special events at which alcohol is sold, which mostly would apply to large gatherings at Sims Park. After some discussion, the council amended the regulation to establish designated smoking areas during that time.
At the meeting, however, some residents objected, noting that smoking is likely to be more hazardous in large crowds, while, for example, a smoker in a local park or riverfront with nobody else in it poses less of a hazard. They questioned why the city was setting aside smoking areas for visitors while restricting residents in less crowded areas.
In response, the council agreed that, at the discretion of the city manager, smoking areas could also be designated in smaller parks.
Per the state, the restrictions apply only to cigarettes. Vaping, and the smoking of pipes and cigars, are not affected by the ordinance.
Rec Center offering discounted memberships
Summer memberships at the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center will be reduced by 20%, the council decided May 2.
The center features gyms, indoor ball courts, a fitness center and dive, lap and kiddie pools, as well as a plunge pool with a 28-foot water slide, among other features.
Summer memberships run from May 27 to Aug. 9. For residents, the discounted prices are: youth, $39.22; seniors, $49.60; adult, $68.82; household, 123.58. For nonresidents, summer memberships are: youth, $49.60; seniors, $61.42; Adult, $88.88; and household, $172.20.
Memberships are available for purchase until June 1.
The rec center is at 6630 Van Buren Ave. in New Port Richey. For more information, visit cityofnewportrichey.org or call 727-841-4560.
