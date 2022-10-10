BROOKSVILLE — A request to rezone 18.42 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 50 and Horse Lake Road that the City Council initially rejected ended with members approving a mediation agreement on Oct. 3.
The initial petition in June filed by 1740 Acquisition LLC (now represented by Rossi Land Trust II) sought a change from C3 (Highway Commercial) to PDP-MU (Planned Development Project-Mixed Use) so it could be developed with 300 multifamily dwelling units and 10,000 square feet of commercial floor space.
After passionate opposing public comment featuring concerns about intensity, overdevelopment, drainage, other developments in the area and traffic, the council voted 3-2 to deny the request.
The petitioner’s attorney, Darryl Johnston, filed a request for relief and the parties agreed to a mediator and held a mediation hearing on Sept. 15.
A settlement was reached, and conditions were attached regarding the height of one building, balconies, tree preservation and vehicle entrances and exits on Horse Lake Road.
The mediated settlement agreement was approved 5-0.
Public works
Public Works manager Paul Booth presented on two items involving the purchase of equipment for his department.
A “spider excavator” will allow for maintenance of the stormwater system, he said. A bid of $381,883.20 was acceptable, Booth said, and the cost would be borne by $303,000 allocated plus the remainder from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.
The request was approved 5-0. Booth said the excavator will arrive in April or May of next year.
Booth also requested approval to buy two remote-control slope mowers that can mow up to a 55-degree slope. He recommended a bid by Texas Underground Inc. for nearly $80,000, $50,000 from the capital improvement plan and the rest from ARRA funds.
They are wheel-driven, an advantage because tractors tend to tear up turf, he said.
The request was approved 5-0.
Best of all, Booth added, the mowers are on the shelf and ready for delivery within two days of the purchase order being signed.
In other action
Celeste Johnson of Downtown Loser, 202 S. Broad St., accepted the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award. They’ve been in their new location for two months and love it, she said. “Very honored to have this. We are so excited for our new location.”
Vice Mayor Blake Bell read a proclamation declaring October to be Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Council Member Robert Battista read a proclamation declaring Oct. 9 to 15 as Fire Prevention Week, and Fire Inspector Nicole Troche will be going to schools locally to teach about fire prevention and escape.
Mayor Pat Brayton gave a shout-out to Blair Hensley of the Florida Cracker Kitchen for donating food to the fire department during the previous week’s Hurricane Ian emergency, which saw the fire department working long shifts.
