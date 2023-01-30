NFAA 300 Round

Male Sr. Freestyle: First, Alan Konon — 277

Male Silver Sr. Freestyle: First, Dave Ireland — 300

Male Bowhunter Freestyle Limited: First, Michael Parker — 163

Female Recurve Freestyle Limited: First, Elly Parker: — 211

Female Barebow Master Senior: First, Jane Boston: — 210

Male Cub Freestyle: First, James Miller: — 75

Female Cub Freestyle: First, Luna Parker — 7

Male Cub Barebow: First, Giovanni Murphy — 52

Male Youth Freestyle: First, Chris Nagy, Second, Nikolai Kalaschenkow — 45

Male Youth Barebow: First, Michael Goetschius: — 35

Female Youth Freestyle Limited: First, Vera Regazzi 102; Second, Gina Regazzi — 8

 

The Florida State Senior Games archery event was held Dec. 3, with a fair representation from the Citrus club and the local area. It was the qualifier for the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh next July. Here is a snapshot of a few of the local people who participated.  

Men Compound Release 55-59

Miguel Ingles, Third, 858; Daniel Alarcon Fourth, 820; Allen Konon fifth: 809

Women Compound Release 55-59

Diane Watson, First: 860

Men Compound Release 60-64

Ric Lyons, First: 862; Alan Pearson Sixth: 709

Men Compound Release 65-69

Jake Pettit, First, 870; Dave Ireland, Fourth: 811

Women Barebow Recurve 70-74 

Jane Boston, First: 463

The Citrus Archery Club is in Spring Hill, just west of Barclay and Irving Street. It is a chartered member of the Florida State Archery Association and holds monthly public shoots on the third Saturday of the month. There are also leagues and a 4-H Shooting Sports Club. All are welcome.

For a schedule and club information, email citrusarchery@yahoo.com