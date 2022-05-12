TARPON SPRINGS — It’s shaping up to be a busy Saturday in Tarpon Springs, with events set throughout the city on May 14. Locals and visitors can focus on health, sample wine, help clean up the beach and shop at a local market with the following events all occurring on the same day:
• The Art of Health — The city’s Cultural and Civic Services Department will hold a new, free community event featuring music, exhibitors, children’s activities, food trucks, and gardening and yoga demonstrations.
The Art of Health will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Craig Park, 5 Beekman Lane. The event will highlight the ways the arts impact an individual’s health and wellbeing. Featured entertainers are Dr. Michael Longley & Friends from 10-10:45 a.m.; Shaun Hopper with Chris Barbosa from 11:15-12 noon; Joshua Reilly from 12:30-1:15 p.m.; John Demas & the Omega Project from 1:45-2:30 p.m.; and HuDost from 3:00-3:45 p.m. There will be a special event closing with an original song by Angela Hunsicker.
The inaugural event is co-presented by Tarpon Arts, the Tarpon Springs Library, the city Recreation Department and Peace4Tarpon.
Sponsors include AdventHealth North Pinellas, AARP Tampa Bay, Kathryn DePumpo Harding Memorial Trust & David Harding, the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Bay Magazine.
Visit www.TarponArts.com for information on sponsorships and exhibitor tables.
• Wine Walk — The walk will take place from 4-9 p.m. downtown and from 4-8 p.m. at the Sponge Docks. It features wine tastings, appetizers, and a raffle. Tickets can be purchased online for $30 each at tarponspringsfloridausa.com.
Check-in locations are at One Amazing Find, 106 E. Tarpon Ave., and Wine at the Docks, 828 Dodecanese Blvd. Call 727-543-1593 for more information.
• Beach Cleanup — The city of Tarpon Springs is teaming up with Keep Pinellas Beautiful to clean up Sunset Beach from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wear closed-toed shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Gloves and trash bags are provided.
• Second Saturday Market — The Tarpon Springs Merchants Association will host a free outdoor market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Mother Meres parking lot downtown, on the corner of Alternate U.S. 19 and Tarpon Avenue.
For more information, visit Tarponspringsfloridausa.com or email tarponspringsflorida@gmail.com.
The city has a couple more major events lined up for later in the month. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the Performing Arts Center at 324 Pine Street (City Hall) will host “The Vocal Illusions of Lynn Trefzger.” The multi-talented comic and her trunk full of zany characters have won her accolades such as Funniest Female by American Entertainment Magazine. Tickets are $22 for members, $25 for non-members.
At 2 p.m. on May 22, leave the opera glasses, fancy dress and pearls behind and slide on some beachwear for a New Century Opera production of the “Flip Flop Opera — Mozart” at the Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave. (Alt. U.S. Highway 19).
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is the subject, and whether you are an aficionado or new opera fan, you’ll enjoy Flip Flop Opera, an inspirational and educational show from Tarpon Arts. Featured are some of Mozart’s most famous operas, including “Don Giovanni,” “Cosi fan Tutte,” “The Magic Flute” and “The Marriage of Figaro,” along with fun facts and biographical information about the composer.
Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.