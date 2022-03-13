BROOKSVILLE -- St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church is accepting monetary donations only for Ukraine.
"Because of logistics and the difficulties of ground transportation in Europe, we have resorted to collecting donations to provide relief to the refugees who travel to the surrounding nations," church administrator Ken Jeffres wrote in an email. "We have started a Ukrainian Relief Fund which will be distributed to the North American Bishop who will in turn forward it to the various bishops in surrounding countries."
Donations by check only can be sent to:
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church
8064 Weeping Willow St.
Brooksville, FL 34613
ATTN: Ken Jeffres, Administrator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.