BROOKSVILLE — Can you hear the jingle bells ringing just a few months early? Brooksville Main Street will be celebrating Christmas in July with a special scavenger hunt that will be fun for all!
From July 18 through the 24, mistletoe will be scattered throughout businesses in downtown Brooksville and visitors can get a prize for finding it in hidden locations. Clues will be announced on Brooksville Main Street’s website and Facebook pages each morning. All visitors are required to do to claim their prize is snap a photo with the mistletoe once it’s found and email it to tina@welovebvl.org. Next, take the found mistletoe to Brooksville Main Street’s offices located at the Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to claim your prize.
“We did it last year, it was really a big success, so we thought we’d bring that back for the community again this year,” said Tina Marie Polson, events and marketing coordinator.
One of Brooksville Main Street’s missions is to get local businesses involved with events to help promote and bring awareness to the downtown community. The Mistletoe over Main Street event will conclude with a day of specials on July 24, with shops offering specialty cocktails and sales, and by decorating their shopfront with a Christmas theme.
“Christmas is a big thing in Brooksville,” Polson said. “We’re just trying to take a spin on that Christmas in July theme. It brings a lot of people downtown.”
Brooksville Main Street also hosts a quarterly shopfront competition, and this summer businesses can decorate the shopfront with their interpretation of summer – whether that’s a patriotic theme, beach theme or any other creative theme.
Visitors can check out www.historicdowntownbrooksville.com/brooksville-ms for more information.
