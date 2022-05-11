BROOKSVILLE — A large group of children and parents gathered outside school district headquarters on April 5.
With smiles on their faces. Big smiles. Proud smiles.
School board member Jimmy Lodato greeted them with a big smile in the lobby, and the other members were already in the chambers as everyone filed in and took seats to watch a display of their children’s talents developed during the recent school year.
A major refrain at the event was that there is more to education than the traditional three R’s. In fact, subjects such as music, farming, stock raising and more can be used to enhance traditional education, school officials said.
For students Rae Anne Braswell and Holly Biggert, it was about their chickens, and what they learned while raising them.
Biggert proudly wore a large belt buckle that she won for her prize rooster.
The Micro Society program at Chocachatti teaches students about life outside school through programs that children actually have to apply for, using resumes to express interest, filling out job applications and then interviewing for the jobs.
It’s a fact that while food might come from Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Aldi, Family Dollar or another type of supermarket or food store, it all has to start somewhere. Programs in the Micro Society teach kids how to raise animals, grow vegetables and more. Those who don’t want to dig in the dirt can learn how to prepare food, and those students had “goodie bags” for board members to take home.
The society even has a “morning news” report where children interested in journalism prepare and present the news of the school every morning, including lunch menus and activities.
Assistant Principal Nick Pagano talked about the process and said there are about 750 kids and 50 adults going all over the school. “You see how massive this really is,” he said.
“These kids are preparing for middle school and then high school,” Pagano said. “And then after high school, it’s either college or a job outside of education.”
Teachers are asked about their passions, and can form Micro Societies for them. When the teachers are excited, it’s passed on to the kids, Pagano said.
There are four microcategories: 4-H, government agencies, product development ventures, and performance-based ventures.
The “keyboard kids” put on the first presentation. Using small electric keyboards, five first- and second-graders led by Roland Hanneman played a variety of songs to applause from the audience. Who knows, one of them might be the next Elton John, Billy Joel or Martha Argerich.
Next, the journalism students were presented. Robert Russell leads the Chocachatti News Network. “It comes into each classroom every single morning,” he said. “We have the weather and what they’re going to have for lunch, plus an inspirational quote.”
However, it’s more than that, he said. They got some upgrades and were able to take microphones around the campus. One program is “Live on Location,” where students learn a week before that “we’re coming to your class” and can present their talents.
Some kids have a passion for dance or Broadway or music, but until now they would never get on the “news.”
“It wasn’t until this year that I got out and was able to see how amazing our Microsite really is,” Russell said.
It’s one thing to hear about them, he added, but “until you actually see it, you realize that it’s a work of art.”
He then introduced fifth-graders Nicholas Azevedo and Janelly Collazo, two of the student reporters.
Next up was the farm program.
The students learn what it’s like to work on a farm, collecting eggs, working in the garden and caring for animals.
“The children really get into it. They’re working with chickens and a goat,” said teacher Sara Skidmore. “Next year, we’re going to incorporate a pig and a steer.”
She then introduced Rae Anne Braswell and Holly Biggert.
Rae Anne’s chicken won grand champion at a recent fair.
Holly’s rooster, “a really, really large rooster,” also won grand champion, and Holly was sporting a large belt buckle that she won. Several other students won belt buckles and ribbons, Skidmore said.
Holly read a prepared statement describing how she wanted to be in the “Farm Fresh” program and told of her family’s two dogs and a hamster, and that she loves animals.
“When I got the job at Farm Fresh, I was so excited,” she said. “My Mom and Dad told me it was the perfect fit for me.”
She added, “I love being with the chickens. If you take care of them, they will take care of you.”
Her parents encouraged her to go into 4-H and show her poultry. Holly said that on the day of the show she was nervous and just wanted to be with her rooster. But she persevered and received a lot of support from others, she said.
She won grand champion, then went out for ice cream. Holly added that she’s looking forward to next year’s events.
There also was a composting program that eventually became productive despite a few hiccups at the beginning.
It all came together in a program to create products.
Diedre Cagle said everything in the bags was grown and picked in the school’s garden.
Mason Lynch was one of the helpers, Cagle said.
At the end, fourth-grader David Thomas, the president of the student government at Chocachatti, spoke about his role in the play “Shrek Jr.,” and invited the school board to come watch them perform.
After the event was over and the school board members and their student representative accepted their “goody bags,” the regular meeting began. Parents began leading their children out of the chambers; it was a school night.
Members set to work on the agenda and made short work of it, listened to public comment and then adjourned.
