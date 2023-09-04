BROOKSVILLE – Dawn Allen has an 8-year-old daughter at Chocachatti Elementary School, and she’s worried.
The school is a magnet right now, with strict requirements for parents to volunteer and a special MicroSociety program in which student participants, selected by lottery, act as if they’re in the real world.
No one at the zoning meeting on Aug. 24 said they want that to change. Not the parents, and not the staff.
But a rezoning plan by the Hernando County School District would put non-magnet students in the school, making it a ratio of 70% magnet and 30% zoned.
The rezoning committee is recommending the change to relieve overcrowding at other area schools because of projected growth in the area, but parent after parent and staffer after staffer approached the microphones in the theater at Central High School and asked the same question, in effect: “Why are you doing this to us and our children?”
“I have a sign in my house,” Allen told the panel when she got her two minutes to speak. “Failure to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part,” she said. “At the end of the day, they made bad decisions. There were quite a few dollars, to put it plainly, impact fees that were brought into the county.”
Several parents said they have children on the autism spectrum, and the arrival of more students will disrupt their lives. Others said the zoned students from surrounding areas have parents who earn less money and might not be able to volunteer. It could ruin Chocachatti’s special status and destroy their children’s future, several said.
Others asked why the district doesn’t just build more schools, why wasn’t zoning introduced at Challenger K-8 and why should children have to pay with their futures because the district’s staff aren’t doing their jobs.
The committee is saying only about 40 children will be affected, Allen said, but “that’s a lie.”
There is new construction all around the school, several parents noted, and there were claims that a sizeable amount of impact fees came in, but no schools were built in 10 years.
The district should have made better decisions, parents said.
“I want them to not touch the magnet schools. To leave the magnet schools alone,” Allen said. “They’re not touching Challenger. How about splitting half of this with Challenger and half with Chocachatti.”
Silvina Doherty, a staff member at Chocachatti, said she and her colleagues work hard on the magnet program and are concerned about the plans for Chocachatti.
It might start as a partial-zone, Doherty and other said, but eventually could become a full-zone school that would have to take in every child in the zone.
“We don’t understand why they want to change that,” she said of the magnet program.
Listening, but few explanations
The panel listened to those who spoke, and Sophia Watson of the district tried to clear up a few misconceptions.
The recommendation of the partial zone and the full zone at Nature Coast would not impact any existing students, she said, and they can remain in their programs through completion.
Chocachatti will remain a magnet but with a small partial zone added to alleviate overcrowding at surrounding elementary schools. The selection criteria will remain 70% lottery and 30% portfolio.
Adding the small zone would reduce magnet seats for future students, reserving the current capacity of the school.
Also, these recommendations are going before the school board, which will decide.
These changes will not take effect until the 2024-25 school year.
Loss of quality
A few parents said Nature Coast Technical High School has gone “downhill” since the zone was introduced, but one parent said it’s still an excellent school.
“How many third-graders do you know can balance their own bank account?” asked Amanda Roswell.
The rezoning, she said, will end the ability of some parents to choose this type of education for their children by limiting the number of seats at the school.
“What gives this committee the right, or the school board, to say that I cannot choose this curriculum for my child because I don’t live in a certain zoned area?” she asked.
One parent said that the children from the surrounding area, in many cases – though no proof was offered – live below the poverty line, and parents would not be able to afford the uniforms or be able to be involved in the school like the magnet children’s parents are involved.
The district should build another public school and keep Chocachatti the elite school it is, a parent said, noting that it’s a better opportunity for their daughter.
She’s on the spectrum and all these kids coming in will make it “less of a learning environment and more of a circus.”
“Any kid will go there just because of their address, and that’s not fair.”
What’s next
The next steps are meetings on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Maintenance Training Room, 8008 Mobley Road, Brooksville.
There will be an informational School Board workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 2:30 p.m. in the Board Room, 919 N. Broad St., Brooksville, then a public hearing at the School Board meeting at 6 p.m. that same day.
Tentatively, final action/adoption could take place at the Tuesday, Oct. 24, School Board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Board Room, 919 N. Broad St., Brooksville.
