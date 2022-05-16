Chinsegut Hill Historic Site to host Florida Emancipation Day event

BROOKSVILLE — The Tampa Bay History Center will present Florida Emancipation Day: A Family Reunion on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Chinsegut Hill Historic Site, 22495 Chinsegut Hill Road, Brooksville.
The free family event is supported by Hernando County, Florida's Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau and Pasco-Hernando State College.
The celebration will feature living history and historical reenactments, an active archaeological dig tour, outdoor games for all ages thanks to Hernando County YMCA, Brooksville's favorite food vendors and live music all afternoon.
The following dignitaries will take part in a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the historic house:
• Timothy L. Beard, Pasco-Hernando State College president
• Pat Brayton, City of Brooksville mayor
• Susan Duval, Hernando School Board vice-chair
• Natalie Kahler, Brooksville Main Street executive director
• Jeff Rogers, Hernando County administrator
• Curtis Stokes, Tampa Bay History Center Board of Trustees chair
• John Stratton, Hernando School District superintendent
"The last of Florida's enslaved African people were liberated May 20th, 1865, when U.S. Maj. Gen. Edward McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee," said Fred Hearns, Curator of Black History at the History Center. "When that day of freedom came in 1865, Black people's liberation meant a time of rejoicing and reuniting with loved ones. That's what May 20th celebrations are all about."
C.J. Roberts, president and chief executive of the History Center, added, "Storytelling is a powerful tool for shaping our future. We're telling more of the Chinsegut Hill story than ever before, and eager to share this special place in West Central Florida."
In addition to the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, programming includes the Rev. Dr. Glenn B. Dames Jr. and the Allen Temple AME Church’s Janet Spencer-Davis Choir of Tampa; and the Cornerstone Baptist Church Choir of Spring Hill, Sonja Wise, Donald Dowridge, Jim “Bowcat” Anderson and Petey Smith. DJ Marvelous of Tampa will provide entertainment.
Tickets are sold separately for tours of the historic home — adults $10, children $5.
