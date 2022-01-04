BROOKSVILLE — If you’re looking for some fun things to do in January, the Chinsegut Conservation Center has some interesting activities available for the whole family to enjoy.
The center is at 23212 Lake Lindsey Road in Brooksville.
For the birds
If you’re into birds, then Wednesday, Jan. 5, is a day for you.
According to the center, it’s National Bird Day. The center is celebrating by hosting a day of activities and presentations for people who are interested in learning more about how to identify birds and how to attract them to their home. At the end of the program, a limited amount of pre-made platform bird feeders will be available for participants to take home. A cash donation of $7 is suggested for each feeder.
Schedule of events:
10 a.m. — Welcome and introduction. This will include information on Chinsegut's sixth annual Wild Florida photography exhibit, the theme of which is Florida's avifauna. Next, there will be a presentation on Florida's feeder birds. Learn what birds are in the area that would likely be attracted to a feeder at your home and how to identify them and record your sightings.
11 a.m. — Birdscaping with Lilly Browning from the Florida-Friendly Landscaping program. Learn how to transform your landscape into bird-friendly habitat. Participants will have the opportunity to draft their own birdscaping design with help.
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Bring your own picnic lunch.
12:30 to 1:30 pm — Go on a birding nature walk. Center staff will lead a slow-paced interpretive nature walk to highlight local birds, bird behaviors and habitat.
1:45 to 2 p.m. — Platform bird feeders. For those who wish to take home a bird feeder for a suggested cash donation of $7, this session goes over ways to customize the feeders and how to set them up for success at home.
Archery in another dimension
On Saturday, Jan. 8, bring your archery gear for 3-D Archery at the Chinsegut center. Registration is not required.
Don’t know anything about 3-D Archery? Here’s a definition.
A typical archery range is flat, with targets set at exact distances. In contrast, 3-D Archery takes the archery range into the woods, introduces unique angles and creates new ways to have fun with a bow.
This discipline gets its name from the three-dimensional animal targets that challenge archers at each station. The targets range from small rabbits to large bears and are set along a course that is also a hiking trail. Each target helps create a different shooting scenario. You might shoot downhill at a deer target, and then walk a few steps to shoot at an alligator in a swamp. The shots try to mimic the countless scenarios bowhunters could face in the field. This creates realistic bowhunting practice, but 3-D archery isn’t just for hunters. It’s exciting for any archer because no two shots are the same, and it’s meant to be played with a group of archers.
Participants must bring their own archery gear, and arrows must have field tips, no broadheads.
Practice targets will open at 8:30 a.m. People will meet under the pole barn to start 3-D Archery at 9 a.m., so you should arrive before 9 a.m. to sign in.
Liability waivers are required and must be filled out for each participant once per calendar year. There is a suggested cash/check donation of $10 for participants 16 and up, $5 for 13- to 15-year-olds and 12 and under are free.
The center never suggests a donation of more than $25 for immediate families, and will never turn away participants who for whatever reason are unable to pay.
Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and those under 18 must present a liability waiver signed by a parent or guardian.
There is a walk of about a quarter of a mile to get down to the range along steep, unpaved terrain, and the range itself is safely and strategically set up along the hiking trail system.
For more information email Chinsegut@MyFWC.com, or call 352-754-6722.
Drawn by Grace also offers the opportunity after the program to partake in a buffet-style lunch for a suggested donation of $7.
Any person who requires special accommodation to participate should notify us at least two weeks prior to the event by calling 352-754-6722 or by e-mailing Chinsegut@myfwc.com. Those with hearing or speech impairments may contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (voice).
Share plant, wildlife sightings
Get into some citizen science on Saturday, Jan. 15, with Florida Nature Trackers, a statewide program aimed at encouraging Floridians to track their plant and animal sightings using the iNaturalist app.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
There will be a presentation and demonstration on how to use the iNaturalist and Seek by iNaturalist apps, followed by a slow-paced nature walk to practice entering sightings. Wear appropriate footwear and bring water. Registration is required and can be found by visiting myfwc.com/Chinsegut and clicking on “Schedule of Activities.”
Before attending the program, be sure to download the iNaturalist app to your smartphone by visiting inaturalist.org. Make sure your cellphone is fully charged. DSLR cameras are also encouraged.
Florida Nature Trackers is at https://floridanaturetrackers.com/.
Any person who requires special accommodation to participate should notify us at least two weeks prior to the event by calling 352-754-6722 or by e-mailing Chinsegut@myfwc.com. Those with hearing or speech impairments may contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (voice)
