WESLEY CHAPEL — The creativity of children has no bounds, and all it takes is browsing through the latest Tampa Children’s Business Fair to see it in action.
On Nov. 29, about 30 promising young entrepreneurs shared their crafts with the public at an open event at Wesley Chapel’s Krate. There was everything to see from paintings and clay crafts to handmade soaps and bath bombs, jewelry, baked goods, toys, and more.
Three of the young entrepreneurs featured were Mira Dempsey, Hannah Goldstein, and Mason Black who all shared what it was like to be involved with their own business.
This happened to be Mira’s first business fair. At 7 years old, she started “Mira’s Sensory Free Play,” a kit that includes fun sensory objects to play with, such as Play-Doh, pebbles, wooden blocks, and Legos.
“There’s all different themes like Christmas, birthday, ocean, and Lego,” Mira said. “They all have different stuff in it. Some have tinsels and some of them have little Christmas trees or under-the-sea stuff.”
She credits her dad for inspiring her to start her own business. Her father, Charles Dempsey, is an entrepreneur who creates and edits videos. Dempsey said it was important to encourage his children to chase their dreams by showing them that he’s doing it too.
Her mom also played an inspiring role because, according to Mira, she was the one who would make sensory toys for Mira to play with.
Mira called her first business fair a success after selling more of her kits than she thought she would. Her kits are available for $10 each, and after paying her investor back — her father — Mira was happy to use some of her profit to buy her friend a bracelet from another vendor.
“My business goals are trying to make people happy and to make a smile on their face when they see these,” Mira said.
Dempsey added, “It’s a dream come true just seeing her do something she loves and having the time of her life. I want the best for her and seeing her in such a high-scale environment rocking it out is amazing.”
At this time, Mira’s social media presence is in the works, so keep an eye out for her at future fairs.
Hannah Goldstein is a 16-year-old polymer clay artist who crafts sculptures of animals and characters from popular children’s television shows.
Hannah started her business a little more than four years ago and was inspired by a woman on Instagram who made clay dragons. So, naturally, she asked for some clay for her birthday and ever since then her talent has grown.
“I originally started off just painting and sketching, but with clay, I love being able to hold something,” Hannah said. “Since it’s in physical form, it has all its sides in 3-D and I like being able to see all the aspects of it.”
When she first started selling her clay figures, Hannah said it was exciting to see people share an interest in them. Now, she’s out in the community doing a show every month. Her goal is to continue growing her business with an online shop and to share her own character designs with the world as figures.
Hannah’s mom, Janette Goldstein, shared how proud she is to see how her daughter has grown through the years.
“From the first show when she was 12½ and I was doing most of the talking to now, just sitting in the background watching her interact with her customers, taking initiative to smile at people, ask them questions, I've been really proud of her,” Goldstein said.
She added, “I’m so impressed with her. Her Instagram account has really taken off. This past summer she started doing reels and a couple of them went viral — they had over 200,000 views and one video with over 500,000 views. Because of those reels, she’s actually now gotten quite a bit of online commissions.”
You can follow her Facebook and Instagram accounts @hannahshandcraftedcreations. Hannah takes commissions and the pieces on her account are available for sale.
After attending his first Tampa Children’s Business Fair in August, Mason Black liked it so much that he asked his parents if he could attend other community craft fairs to share his scrubs and candleholders. At 9 years old, Mason wanted to start his own business called Mason’s Mineral Market so that he could raise money for nonprofits that help other children with cancer.
“I love rocks and minerals and I love art, so I came up with ways to combine both things,” Mason said. “I would like to raise enough money to buy an actual retail space and open my own craft market space.”
Some of his favorite products that he’s made are the tic-tac stones and a fill-your-own-bag of stones. As she watches her son take responsibility for his own business, Malissa Black said it’s been great seeing him grow and develop his social skills through a fun experience.
“He is developing an understanding of finances, social skills, and so much more at such a young age,” Malissa said. “Mason has such big dreams and goals, it’s super fun to watch some of them begin to come true. We can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in the years to come.”
Mason’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are @masonsmineralmarket.
